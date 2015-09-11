Deck the Howls: 6 Easy Halloween Crafts

Celebrate the Day of the Dead (November 1 to November 2) with masks inspired by the colors and traditional artwork of the holiday. On a paper plate, draw a simple skull shape by following the plate's inner circle and adding cheek bones and an upper jaw. Cut out the shape. With a black marker, draw lines between a few of the plate's ridges and add eyes and a heart-shaped nose. Use colorful markers to draw patterns and decorative shapes. Add some adhesive gems, if you'd like. Tape a straw or dowel to the back for a handle.