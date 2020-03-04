The Best Jack-O-Lanterns Aren't Pumpkins
This Halloween, Instagram is embracing a range of fruits and veggies, and it's spookily cute.
One Mama's Hilarious 'Pump'kin Is Going to Make Your Halloween
If you're a breastfeeding mama, your pumpkin carving concept has just arrived!
Age-by-Age Guide to Pumpkin Decorating
Whether your kids are little or big, advanced makers or novices, let them use their gourd and take the lead on these pumpkin crafts.
6 Toy-Inspired Pumpkin Decorating Ideas
Go ahead, toy with your pumpkin carving this year—the kids will love the results. These fun pumpkin decorating ideas will get you started!
Target Recalls More Than 120,000 Halloween Window Decorations
If the window clings come apart, they can pose a choking hazard.
Creepy-Cool DIYs to Haunt Your House
Want a Halloween house worthy of ghosts and ghouls? Decorate with these spooktacular crafts.