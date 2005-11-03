Trick-or-Treat Totes

1. Measure the area of the box or basket you will be covering. If you plan on closing your box with a lid, put the lid on and measure up to the area below the lid. That way, the lid will still fit on the box once it's covered in felt. If your child is covering a basket, add an inch to the measurements so there will be enough felt to cover the top edge.

4. To make a spider box, first make the legs by folding and gluing six thick chenille stems (three on each side) over the edge of a round box, and bend the parts of the legs that are sticking straight out so they look spidery. Make the spider's head by tracing a jar lid on the stiffened felt. Have your child cut out and glue this smaller circle of felt to the top of the box's lid so the circles are overlapping by a third. Punch two holes in the top of the smaller circle, where it is not overlapping, to make eyes. Fold a ribbon into a bow tie, and glue it under the spider's head. (You can adapt these instructions to make a cat box, as shown at left.)