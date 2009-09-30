Spooky Pumpkin Topiaries
Spice up your porch with these spooky pumpkin topiaries that are sure to delight your visitors.
Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
What You'll Need
- Orange tulle
- Black adhesive-backed felt
- Scissors
- Piece of bark approximately 3"x1"
Make It
1. Gently wrap orange tulle around the topiary top until thoroughly covered.
2. Cut end of tulle and tuck under lower layer to secure.
3. Cut facial features from felt and stick to front of topiary.
4. Cut a slit on top of the tulle and insert bark as a stem.
Originally published in the October 2009 issue of Parents magazine.
