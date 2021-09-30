Halloween Craft Project: Robot Mask
Antennae? Buttons? Switches? Lights? Yes! All of the above are fair game when you're designing the ultimate Halloween robot helmet costume.
Advertisement
Starting with a cardboard box and aluminum foil, the galaxy is your oyster when it comes to materials and design. Follow our blueprint or use what you have on hand and invent your own.
What You'll Need
- Cardboard box
- Aluminum foil
- Box cutter
- Glue stick
- Colored tape
- 2 paper cups
- 2 pom-poms
- 3 bottle caps
- 3 buttons
- 3-inch Styrofoam half ball
- Silver and red chenille stems
- Black cardstock
- Scissors
- Hot-glue gun
Make Your Own Robot Mask
Be sure to reserve at least 30 minutes to assemble your Halloween robot costume. Using these step-by-step directions, follow along with the video above!
- Cut flaps off of one open box. Make sure the box is sized to fit the child's head. (For example, a 9x9x9-inch box would fit an elementary school aged child.)
- Use a ruler to draw a rectangle on the front of the box where the face would be. You can allow only the eyes to show, or the whole face—just make sure the box isn't too snug if you choose the first option. Use the straight edge of the ruler and box cutter to remove the rectangle.
- Cover the box in aluminum foil, adhering it down with your glue stick. Fold the aluminum foil around the openings of the face and the neck.
- Apply tape around the face opening.
- Hot-glue the open side of the cups to the sides of the box. Glue pom-pom in the center of the bottom of the cup.
- Hot-glue the bottle caps above the face opening; hot-glue the buttons on top of the caps.
- Wrap the half styrofoam ball in aluminum foil and glue it to the center of the top of the helmet/box.
- Fold two silver chenille stems in half. Bend a red chenille stem in a zig-zag formation and fold and secure the ends to the bent ends of the silver stems. Press the other ends of the silver chenille stems into the styrofoam ball.
- Cut thin strips of black paper and use the glue stick to adhere them to the helmet, in the chin area.
Comments