Halloween Craft Project: Make a Miniature Haunted House
Kids a little too scared to head into a real haunted house? Craft your own small-scale (and far less spooky) version.
This miniature replica of a Halloween classic can be used as a mantle decoration or even as the neighborhood newcomer next to your existing dollhouse. After all, there's always that one creepy house on the block, right?
What you'll need:
- Shoebox
- Square gift box
- Two rectangular gift boxes
- Black paint or black wrapping paper
- Disassembled cereal box
- Yellow and black paper
- Glue Stick
- Hot-glue gun
- Black marker
- Scissors
Make the Miniature Haunted House
You'll need about 20 minutes to assemble the whole thing. If your boxes are not black, paint them or cover them in black paper. Leave one small rectangular box unpainted or unwrapped.
Using these steps, follow along with the video above:
Step 1: Start with the Roof
- Cut a 4-inch tall rectangle from the cereal box about 2 inches wider than the width of the shorter side of the shoebox. Draw a scalloped, shingle pattern on the rectangle, and cut the bottom edge to follow the scallops. Cut the sides at a curved angle.
- Cut another piece of cereal box about 2-by-4-inches. Fold it in half and, with the shoebox vertically positioned on your work surface, hot-glue it to the center top edge of the shoebox, with the fold lining up with the edge of the box. Glue scalloped roof to flap to give it dimension.
Step 2: Make the Windows
- Cut small rectangles and squares from the yellow paper and glue-stick them to the small black boxes as windows. Don't worry about them being perfectly matched—haunted house windows look best when wonky!
- Cut more rectangular windows and glue-stick them to the shoebox just below the roof line.
- Try an oval or circular window too! Cut a circle or oval and then cut it into fourths and glue onto the box front.
Step 3: Cut Out the Shutters
- Cut four thin, long rectangles from your cereal box and draw black dashes across them.
- Glue them on either side of the windows on the front of the shoebox.
Step 4: Assemble the Door
- Draw a small black dot on the front of the non-black rectangular gift box as the doorknob.
- Glue door in place on the front bottom edge of the shoebox.
Step 5: Make the Tree
- Cut a 1/2-inch-by-5-inch strip of cereal box as the tree trunk.
- Cut various sized strips of cardboard and glue them at various angles from the trunk.
- Bend the trunk about an inch from the bottom and glue under the bottom corner of the shoebox so that the tree stands out from the house.
Step 5: Put the Levels Together
- Hot-glue the square box on top of the shoebox, and then the small rectangular black box on top of that.
- Cut a triangle from black paper and glue to the top.
