10 Easy (And Adorably Spooky) Halloween Crafts for Preschoolers

Preschool-aged children love to do crafts of all sorts. And the way their eyes light up when they show you the final product is priceless. So when Halloween comes around, take the opportunity to gather up some supplies and settle in for a spooky crafternoon. Now that they've graduated from the crafts for toddlers stage, your kiddo can handle bigger tasks like cutting and gluing. But you'll still want to keep it pretty simple, because at this age, kids want to do everything "all by myself!"