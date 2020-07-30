10 Easy (And Adorably Spooky) Halloween Crafts for Preschoolers
These Halloween craft ideas are creepy, they're kooky, they're altogether (semi) spooky so rest assured they'll be a hit with your preschooler—and look cute on display all October.
Preschool-aged children love to do crafts of all sorts. And the way their eyes light up when they show you the final product is priceless. So when Halloween comes around, take the opportunity to gather up some supplies and settle in for a spooky crafternoon. Now that they've graduated from the crafts for toddlers stage, your kiddo can handle bigger tasks like cutting and gluing. But you'll still want to keep it pretty simple, because at this age, kids want to do everything "all by myself!"
Check out our spooky, silly round-up of Halloween crafts for preschoolers—there's sure to be a project on our list your little one will want to dive into right away!
What better way to remember those tiny handprints than this adorable bat? Grab some black construction paper and some paint (bright purple or white would work best) and you're on your way. Full instructions for this cute Halloween craft for preschoolers can be found on the Free Kids Crafts site.
It doesn't get any easier than these adorable paper plate monsters when it comes to crafts for preschoolers. Simply cut up construction paper in different colors and hand your little one the glue stick for some "all by myself" Halloween fun. Courtesy of Glued to My Crafts blog.
If you'll be making Halloween crafts for preschoolers with your little ones this fall, we've got one that's cute enough to display for years to come. Here, your child's footprint becomes a spooky ghost surrounded by the words, "Trick or Treat, Smell my Feet." Brought to you by the Pinkie for Pink blog.
This simple and inexpensive activity puts a Halloween spin on the classic coffee filter craft. These "monsters" from One Little Project come together in a snap with just water, filters, and washable markers.
Does your preschooler find Halloween super scary? If so, you'll love these silly neon-colored pumpkins from the Projects with Kids blog. Bright colors, fun googly eyes, and non-scary faces come together to create these totally tame painted pumpkins.
Capture those sweet little fingers and toes when you make these clay Halloween ornaments courtesy of Non-Toy Gifts. Shape them like a pumpkin and add a green string at the top for a keepsake you'll be glad you made. Bonus: Your preschooler can work on important fine motor skills while they craft!
What preschooler wouldn't love to don a witch hat they made all by themselves? Cutesy Crafts brings us this adorable (and deceptively simple!) witch hat made from a paper plate.
Break out the black markers, it's time to make some bats! These paper bag bats couldn't be easier to make, but we guarantee your little ones will fall in love with the results as they make their puppets soar through the air.
The ultimate easy craft for kids? The ones using toilet paper rolls! They're the perfect backdrop for fun Halloween characters like pumpkins, ghosts, and ghouls. Find all the fun character how-tos on the Crafty Morning blog.
No list of preschool crafts would be complete without a suncatcher, and we love these pretty pumpkin from Crafts on Sea. Simply cut out an outline of a pumpkin and task your preschooler with filling in the middle with pieces of tissue paper to create a colorful suncatcher. Finish your suncatcher with a jack-o-lantern face that's fun, but not too scary.
