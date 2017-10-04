11 Fun Day of the Dead Crafts and Treats for Kids
Plan a Día de los Muertos to remember with these family-focused recipes and colorful crafts.
Tissue-Paper Transfer Art
What You'll Need: Template (optional), pencil, scissors, bleeding art tissue (we like Spectra brand), 16x20-inch canvas, paintbrush
What To Do:
1. Trace a design onto the top of a colorful stack of 5 to 7 pieces of tissue paper. (If making the calavera shown here, follow the instructions on the template.) Cut out the shapes, and trim into smaller pieces if desired. Re-create your design on the canvas collage-style, arranging a single layer of tissue pieces in a variety of colors; discard the excess or save them for another project.
2. Carefully brush water onto the paper, holding each piece in place as you work and rinsing the brush between colors. Allow the colors to bleed slightly into one another where they meet. Let dry for about 20 minutes or until the tissue is dry and is starting to pull up from the canvas. Remove it to reveal a colorful print. And remember: Regular tissue paper doesn't work this way, so try our recommended brand!
Sugar-Skull Pillows
Edible sugar skulls are a treat on Day of the Dead, and they're extra sweet as the inspiration behind these pillows.
What You'll Need: Felt, tacky glue, pencil, scissors, poly fiberfill, beads, pom-poms, sparkles
What To Do:
1. Measure and cut two 18x18-inch squares of felt for the pillow base. Stack the squares and use tacky glue to adhere three sides together; let dry.
2. Draw and cut out a skull shape, flowers, eyes, nose, and mouth from contrasting felt. Glue the felt pieces into place; let dry.
3. Stuff the pillow with poly fiberfill and seal the open edge with glue. To finish, attach beads, pom-poms, and sparkles with glue.
Mini Paper Nichos
Tiny altars are perfect for filling with photos, mementos, and other trinkets to remind you of loved ones.
What You'll Need: Templates, cardstock in assorted colors, pencil, scissors, tacky glue, stapler and staples (optional), small beads and sequins, decorative mini paper punches (flowers, hearts, etc.)
What To Do:
1. Download and print the box and altar templates and cut out.
2. Trace the box template onto a sheet of cardstock. Cut out and fold along the dotted lines to assemble. Glue or staple to secure.
3. Trace the altar template onto a sheet of cardstock and cut out.
4. Decorate the altar with sequins, punched paper shapes, and other embellishments.
5. Glue the altar façade on top of the box; let dry. Display with desired mementos.
Memory Card Game
Teach your little ones about the symbols behind the holiday, from marigolds to monarch butterflies, with this colorful matching game.
What You'll Need: Illustrations, X-Acto knife, self-healing mat, ruler, basswood sheets, sanding sponge, rag, paintbrush, Mod Podge
What To Do:
1. Download and print the illustrations; cut out.
2. Using an X-Acto knife, a self-healing mat, and a ruler, cut out fourteen 2¼x2¼-inch squares from basswood sheets (available at craft stores). Sand lightly with a sanding sponge; remove the dust with a rag.
3. Use a paintbrush and Mod Podge to secure the cutout images to the wood squares. Let dry.
4. Cover images with another layer of Mod Podge and let dry completely.
5. Turn pieces over and follow the same steps to adhere the design for the back of the game in place. Wait a few minutes, then get playing!
Day of the Dead Pizzas
Don't blame us if your kid wants to watch Coco for the 87th time after eating this colorful snack!
What You'll Need: Whole-wheat pita bread, sweet peppers, black olives, marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella
What To Do:
1. Preheat broiler to low, and place rack in middle oven position. Line a baking sheet with foil.
2. Using a 4-in. skull-shaped cookie cutter, cut 2 skulls out of 2 pieces of whole-wheat pita bread. Using small cookie cutters and a sharp knife, cut mouth, nose, and eye shapes from sweet peppers and black olives.
3. Divide 1 Tbs. marinara and 2 Tbs. shredded mozzarella cheese between the skulls. Place on prepared baking sheet.
4. Broil for 4 to 5 minutes or just until the cheese melts.
5. Decorate the skulls as shown with the peppers and olives, or as desired. Broil for another minute. Makes 1 serving.
Nutrition Per Serving 152 calories; 7g protein; 3g fat (1g sat. fat); 25mg carbs; 3g fiber; 3g sugar; 1mg iron; 92mg calcium; 374mg sodium
This recipe by Dora Stone appeared in Parents Magazine as 'Day of the Dead Pizzas.'
Mandarin and Papaya Cooler
This drink is refreshing with the addition of fresh papaya, mandarin juice, and lime juice. And the orange color is perfect for the fall season!
Flower Frame
What You'll Need: Repurposed cardboard (like the back of an old notebook), paintbrush, ivory acrylic paint, egg carton, kid scissors, yellow and orange acrylic paint, craft glue, hot-glue, pom-poms, wood beads
What To Do:
1. For picture frame, measure and cut a 6-inch square out of repurposed cardboard, like the back of an old notebook. Use a paintbrush to cover with ivory acrylic paint. Let dry.
2. For flowers, cut a recyclable egg carton into individual egg cups. Use kid scissors to cut round or pointy petals along the edges of each cup. Paint cups in varying shades of yellow and orange acrylic paint. Let dry.
3. In the center of the cardboard frame, use craft glue to attach a photo of a loved one to honor. Help your child hot-glue egg-carton flowers around the photo.
4. Hot-glue pom-poms, in shades of blue, and wood beads to centers of flowers.
Baked Bean and Cheese Taquitos
Serve this comforting Día de los Muertos recipe for lunch, dinner, or a snack. Don't forget toppings like shredded romaine lettuce, chopped tomato, sour cream or crema, and avocado slices.
Marigold Garlands
What You'll Need: 3-inch cupcake liner, craft glue, hole punch, 3-foot piece of twine, five wood beads
What To Do:
1. To make one petal, fold a 3-inch cupcake liner in half. Roll the liner from one end to the other to create a cone shape with a pointy bottom. Use craft glue to secure the outer edge so it keeps its shape. Let dry. Repeat until you have 10 petals.
2. Inside a fresh cupcake liner, glue the pointy end of one petal to the bottom of the liner. Glue the remaining petals around it so that all 10 petals are glued onto the liner. Once dry, scrunch liner and fluff petals to form flower shape. With a hole punch, punch two holes, about an inch apart, onto the bottom of the liner.
3. Repeat process until you have six flowers to string.
4. To make garland, cut a 3-foot piece of twine and knot the end. Pass it through holes of flowers, separating each flower with five wood beads. Knot the other end of twine to secure.
Chicken Tamale Cups
Served as small cups, these chicken tamales are equally unique and tasty. Top them with cheddar and cilantro for extra flavor.
Puffed Rice Sugar Calavera
This colorful treat is decorated like a calavera— a representation of the human skull that's often used in Day of the Dead celebrations.