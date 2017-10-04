11 Fun Day of the Dead Crafts and Treats for Kids

What You'll Need: Template (optional), pencil, scissors, bleeding art tissue (we like Spectra brand), 16x20-inch canvas, paintbrush

What To Do:

1. Trace a design onto the top of a colorful stack of 5 to 7 pieces of tissue paper. (If making the calavera shown here, follow the instructions on the template.) Cut out the shapes, and trim into smaller pieces if desired. Re-create your design on the canvas collage-style, arranging a single layer of tissue pieces in a variety of colors; discard the excess or save them for another project.

2. Carefully brush water onto the paper, holding each piece in place as you work and rinsing the brush between colors. Allow the colors to bleed slightly into one another where they meet. Let dry for about 20 minutes or until the tissue is dry and is starting to pull up from the canvas. Remove it to reveal a colorful print. And remember: Regular tissue paper doesn't work this way, so try our recommended brand!