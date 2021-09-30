Halloween Craft Project: Bat Trick-or-Treat Bucket

Your trick-or-treaters will go batty for this adorable Halloween candy carrier.

By Amanda Kingloff of ProjectKid.com
September 30, 2021
Made with just duct tape, paper, and an upcycled coffee can, this trick-or-treat bag is sure to make a spooktacular accessory to any Halloween costume.

What You'll Need:

  • Empty, clean coffee can
  • Black duct tape
  • Black, white, and bright pink cardstock
  • Round dinner plate (for tracing)
  • Pencil
  • Glue stick
  • Hot-glue gun
  • Scissors
  • Hole punch

Make Your Bat Candy Carrier

FYI, you'll need about 15 minutes to assemble the bucket. Follow along with the video above! (Also, feel free to use solely a glue stuck with the exception of the final step, which requires a hot-glue gun.)

  1. Cover the outsides of the coffee can in black duct tape.
  2. Wings: Trace half of the plate onto black paper horizontally and cut it out. From the straight edge, cut 3 scallops out of the bottom to form a bat wing. Repeat to make a second wing. Fold back one pointed end of each wing back about 1 inch and hot-glue the flat part of the fold to the side.
  3. Eyes: Cut two 2-inch white circles and two 1-inch black circles. Punch a hole near the edge of both black circles and glue onto the white circles to make the eyes. Glue the eyes in place on the can.
  4. Mouth: Cut a 3-inch crescent shape from pink paper as the mouth and glue it in place.
  5. Fangs: Cut two pointy, 1-inch-long triangles as the fangs and glue them on top of the mouth.
  6. Ears: Cut two 1-inch, rounded triangles from the black paper and two slightly smaller rounded triangles from the pink paper. Glue the pinks to the blacks and hot-glue the ear itself inside the can, just above the eyes.
  7. Strap: Cut or rip a 2-foot piece of duct tape and place on your work surface, sticky side face-up. Cut a second 2-foot long piece and, holding it so it bows in the middle with the sticky side down, carefully place on top of the first piece to make a strap. (You can trim up any edges that didn't align perfectly.) To make sure everything's together tightly, hot-glue the strap on the inside edges of the can and then cover with a strip of duct tape.
