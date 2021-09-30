Halloween Craft Project: Bat Trick-or-Treat Bucket
Your trick-or-treaters will go batty for this adorable Halloween candy carrier.
Made with just duct tape, paper, and an upcycled coffee can, this trick-or-treat bag is sure to make a spooktacular accessory to any Halloween costume.
What You'll Need:
- Empty, clean coffee can
- Black duct tape
- Black, white, and bright pink cardstock
- Round dinner plate (for tracing)
- Pencil
- Glue stick
- Hot-glue gun
- Scissors
- Hole punch
Make Your Bat Candy Carrier
FYI, you'll need about 15 minutes to assemble the bucket. Follow along with the video above! (Also, feel free to use solely a glue stuck with the exception of the final step, which requires a hot-glue gun.)
- Cover the outsides of the coffee can in black duct tape.
- Wings: Trace half of the plate onto black paper horizontally and cut it out. From the straight edge, cut 3 scallops out of the bottom to form a bat wing. Repeat to make a second wing. Fold back one pointed end of each wing back about 1 inch and hot-glue the flat part of the fold to the side.
- Eyes: Cut two 2-inch white circles and two 1-inch black circles. Punch a hole near the edge of both black circles and glue onto the white circles to make the eyes. Glue the eyes in place on the can.
- Mouth: Cut a 3-inch crescent shape from pink paper as the mouth and glue it in place.
- Fangs: Cut two pointy, 1-inch-long triangles as the fangs and glue them on top of the mouth.
- Ears: Cut two 1-inch, rounded triangles from the black paper and two slightly smaller rounded triangles from the pink paper. Glue the pinks to the blacks and hot-glue the ear itself inside the can, just above the eyes.
- Strap: Cut or rip a 2-foot piece of duct tape and place on your work surface, sticky side face-up. Cut a second 2-foot long piece and, holding it so it bows in the middle with the sticky side down, carefully place on top of the first piece to make a strap. (You can trim up any edges that didn't align perfectly.) To make sure everything's together tightly, hot-glue the strap on the inside edges of the can and then cover with a strip of duct tape.
