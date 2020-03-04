Easy Halloween Crafts for Kids

As October 31 approaches, get in the spooky spirit with these creative Halloween crafts for kids. We also rounded up easy Halloween crafts for toddlers and playful Halloween crafts for preschoolers. Most of them require simple supplies you already have at home. Get ready to whip up some festive decorations, pumpkins, treat bags, party favors, and more.

Popular Halloween Crafts for Kids

10 Creative Halloween Craft Ideas for Kids

These Halloween craft ideas are creepy, kooky, and altogether (semi) spooky, so rest assured they'll be a hit with your child this October.
14 Easy Halloween Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers

Even tiny hands can make these adorable Halloween crafts—with supervision from Mom or Dad, of course.
3 DIY Haunted House Crafts for Kids

Craft one of these happy haunted houses with your child, then let her play with the finished result.
Age-by-Age Guide to Pumpkin Decorating

Whether your kids are little or big, advanced makers or novices, let them use their gourd and take the lead on these pumpkin crafts. 
5 Fun Day of the Dead Crafts and Treats for Kids

Commemorate Día de los Muertos with these fun, colorful crafts from Mexican mom Elba Valverde, of the bilingual blog Live Colorful.
4 Cute Halloween Face Mask Crafts for Kids

Let kids make their own spooky or silly Halloween costume face mask this year with these easy how-to instructions for a cat, butterfly, monster, and beard face mask.
More Halloween Crafts

The Best Jack-O-Lanterns Aren't Pumpkins

This Halloween, Instagram is embracing a range of fruits and veggies, and it's spookily cute.
Parent and Child Halloween Costumes

Looking for clever and creative DIY family Halloween costumes? We paired these children’s costumes with no-fuss grown-up outfits to make Halloween double the fun for you. 
DIY Ghost Face Frames

No Candles Required: DIY Light-Up Pumpkins

Creepy-Cool DIYs to Haunt Your House

5 Punny DIY Halloween Costumes

11 Easy Halloween Treats for School

Figuring out what to bring to a Halloween class party doesn't have to be scary. Here are some easy (and spooky) snack and craft party ideas that won't leave you feeling like a zombie.

