Winged Wretches Costume

Colorful pom-poms and felt wings transform a simple hooded sweatshirt and pants into a costume ready to take flight.
August 20, 2014
Credit: Thayer Allyson Gowdy

What You'll Need

  • Template
  • Printer
  • Scissors
  • Pencil 1 yd. felt
  • Hot-glue gun and glue sticks
  • Pom-poms in varying sizes and colors
  • Hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants
  • Chenille stems
  • Pom-pom trim

Make It

  1. Print, cut out, and trace wing template, available at parents.com/wing, onto felt. Cut out two wings and hot-glue along undersides of sweatshirt arms and side seams.
  2. Hot-glue pom-poms to wing tips and all over sweatpants and sweatshirt.
  3. To make horns, hot-glue 4 or 5 pom-poms (ranging in size from large to small) together and glue to sweatshirt hood.
  4. For pom-pom tails, weave chenille stems together to create tail base. Twist pom-pom trim around chenille stems and hot-glue to secure. Add more loose pom-poms if desired.

Originally published in the October 2014 issue of Parents magazine.

