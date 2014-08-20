Winged Wretches Costume
Colorful pom-poms and felt wings transform a simple hooded sweatshirt and pants into a costume ready to take flight.
Advertisement
Credit: Thayer Allyson Gowdy
What You'll Need
- Template
- Printer
- Scissors
- Pencil 1 yd. felt
- Hot-glue gun and glue sticks
- Pom-poms in varying sizes and colors
- Hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants
- Chenille stems
- Pom-pom trim
Make It
- Print, cut out, and trace wing template, available at parents.com/wing, onto felt. Cut out two wings and hot-glue along undersides of sweatshirt arms and side seams.
- Hot-glue pom-poms to wing tips and all over sweatpants and sweatshirt.
- To make horns, hot-glue 4 or 5 pom-poms (ranging in size from large to small) together and glue to sweatshirt hood.
- For pom-pom tails, weave chenille stems together to create tail base. Twist pom-pom trim around chenille stems and hot-glue to secure. Add more loose pom-poms if desired.
Originally published in the October 2014 issue of Parents magazine.
Parents Magazine
Comments