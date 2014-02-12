Supplies: orange sprinkles, 1-lb. bag of yellow candy melting discs, 6-8 wooden dowels or craft sticks, 6-8 small apples with stems removed, neon gummy worms, candy corn, gummy teeth (from oriental trading.com), wax paper.

How-to: Pour the sprinkles into a shallow dish wide enough to fit an apple. Place candy discs into a microwave-safe glass bowl. Microwave on high for several 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until the discs are fully melted. Insert a dowel or stick into the end of an apple, then dip and swirl the apple in the melted candy until fully coated. Dip one end into the orange sprinkles (for hair), then set apple sprinkle-side down on a piece of wax paper. Let set for several minutes, then decorate with pieces of gummy worms (as eyes), candy corn (nose), and gummy teeth. Let apples set for an hour before eating; store in a cool, dry place for up to 2 days.

Candy Wands

Supplies: bamboo skewers; vegetable oil; assorted jelly, marshmallow, or taffy Halloween-theme candies.

How-To: With clean hands, lightly oil a skewer to allow the candies to slide on easily. Skewer candies in a fun pattern, being careful to cut off the pointed end of the skewer before letting your child handle it. Cover wands in cellophane candy bags and tie with brightly colored ribbons.

