11 Outrageous Halloween Costumes for Pets

Updated September 13, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Zoo Snoods

Get your pet in on the Halloween act with costumes that will get a round of a-paws.

Sleepy Sloth

Credit: Courtesy of Kostumed
This sloth costume is low on energy, but not on personality. It comes in sizes for dogs 6 to 45 pounds.

Queen Bee

Credit: Courtesy of Thrills & Chills
Sweet as honey, but ready to sting! This Halloween costume is available for cats and dogs.

Kooky Giraffe

Credit: Courtesy of Zoo Snoods
This Halloween costume is for the big and clumsy, or at least those dogs that aren't keen on a full-body outfit.

The Child

Credit: Courtesy of Target
Want your pet to be the life of the party? Dress it in this costume inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call? When dressed in this Halloween costume, your dog or cat will become part of the Ghostbusters team.

Majestic Lion

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Rawr! With this realistic costume, your cat can fulfill its lifelong dreams of becoming a ferocious lion. 

Hot Dog

Turn your dog into a hot dog—literally—with this Halloween costume. It even includes a squirt of mustard!

Butterfly

With this butterfly costume, which fits dogs up to 80 pounds, your furry friend will flutter around your house. You can also buy a smaller butterfly costume for cats and dogs up to 20 pounds.

Pumpkin

Credit: Courtesy of Chewy

When choosing a Halloween costume for pets, don't forget about a classic pumpkin ensemble. 

Mail Carrier

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart
Dogs have a notoriously complicated relationship with the mail carrier, so this Halloween costume will surely get some laughs.

Guinea Pig Costume

Credit: Courtesy of Petco
Guinea pigs can participate in the Halloween fun, too! We love this funny taco costume, complete with all the toppings.

