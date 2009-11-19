11 Outrageous Halloween Costumes for Pets
Get your pet in on the Halloween act with costumes that will get a round of a-paws.
Sleepy Sloth
This sloth costume is low on energy, but not on personality. It comes in sizes for dogs 6 to 45 pounds.
Queen Bee
Sweet as honey, but ready to sting! This Halloween costume is available for cats and dogs.
Kooky Giraffe
This Halloween costume is for the big and clumsy, or at least those dogs that aren't keen on a full-body outfit.
The Child
Want your pet to be the life of the party? Dress it in this costume inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
Ghostbusters
Who you gonna call? When dressed in this Halloween costume, your dog or cat will become part of the Ghostbusters team.
Majestic Lion
Rawr! With this realistic costume, your cat can fulfill its lifelong dreams of becoming a ferocious lion.
Hot Dog
Turn your dog into a hot dog—literally—with this Halloween costume. It even includes a squirt of mustard!
Butterfly
With this butterfly costume, which fits dogs up to 80 pounds, your furry friend will flutter around your house. You can also buy a smaller butterfly costume for cats and dogs up to 20 pounds.
Pumpkin
When choosing a Halloween costume for pets, don't forget about a classic pumpkin ensemble.
Mail Carrier
Dogs have a notoriously complicated relationship with the mail carrier, so this Halloween costume will surely get some laughs.
Guinea Pig Costume
Guinea pigs can participate in the Halloween fun, too! We love this funny taco costume, complete with all the toppings.