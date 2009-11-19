14 Funny Baby Halloween Costumes
Octopus
This purple octopus is probably one of the only sea creatures you'll ever want to snuggle.
- RELATED: Cute Baby Halloween Costumes
Little Lumberjack
Complete with suspenders and a fur-lined hat, this four-piece costume transforms your baby into a little lumberjack. He may be missing the signature lumberjack beard, but his chubby cheeks are more than enough compensation.
Baby Narwhal
Narwhals are often seen as whimsical creatures—and they make a unique baby Halloween costume idea! This getup has an aqua and violet color palette, and it's complete with a shiny silver horn.
- RELATED: 19 Cute Toddler Halloween Costumes
-
Baby Skunk
Laugh at all of those stinky diapers with this baby skunk costume, which includes an adorable fuzzy pullover and black-and-white leggings.
Baker
When dressed as a baker, your infant will be sweeter than dessert. A chef hat and floppy apron finish this funny baby boy or baby girl Halloween costume.
Elephant
We had no idea elephants could be so tiny—or so cute. This funny baby Halloween costume even has a trunk and giant ears.
Time Out Infant
If your baby is known for his rambunctious behavior, then this "time out" jailbird costume will bring the laughs. It even includes tattoo arm sleeves and a "Play Pen 10-31" jumpsuit label.
Oktoberfest Baby
Channel your German roots with this Oktoberfest-themed funny baby Halloween costume. Instead of a beer stein, your Lederhosen-clad baby can accessorize with a milk-filled bottle or sippy cup.
Crawling Turtle
If your little one moves around on his own, consider this turtle Halloween costume. The turtle's shell will appear right-side-up as Baby crawls on the floor.
Baby Carrot
Your little one might be too young to eat carrots, but he can certainly imitate one with this funny baby Halloween costume. Swaddle him in the crocheted outfit to ward off the October chill.
Where's Waldo?
Nobody will be asking "Where's Waldo?" at your Halloween party, since all eyes will be glued on your cute baby in red and white stripes. The black glasses complete the look.
Hot Dog
Looking for a funny baby and parent Halloween costume? Dress your baby up as a mini hot dog, then have mom and dad wear ketchup and mustard outfits!
Lobster
Keep this little lobster away from the boiling water pot! The face-framing red onesie has snaps for easy diaper changes, and the costume also comes with slip-on booties.
Garden Gnome
Perhaps your baby will bring good luck while dressed in this funny Halloween costume. It includes a blue shirt with a soft belt, a red hat, and a white fake beard.