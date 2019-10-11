Lin-Manuel Miranda reprised his role as Alexander Hamilton in San Juan earlier this year. Honor the actor by outfitting your kid in some colonial gear.

How to make it: Take any blue blazer and apply white duct tape to the lapel and around the hem of the sleeves. For the collar, cut approximately 12 in. of duct tape and adhere to another cut of the same length so there’s no sticky part. Use superglue to stick it to the back of the blazer’s collar—trust us, it’ll stick!

Create Hamilton’s big shiny buttons with round gold stickers. For his shirt ruffles, grab three coffee filters and fold each in half, then scrunch and pin them to the front of the shirt. Finally, take a pair of black rain boots and add brown duct tape around the top so it looks like leather (see cover). It’s okay if it’s not perfectly smooth. You want the leather to appear authentic and worn-in.

The final touch: a Puerto Rican flag patch, of course!