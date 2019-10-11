6 Latin-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Kids
Dora the Explorer
Everyone’s favorite explorers are back!
How to make it: Search through your little adventurers’ closets for some basics. A pink tee, orange shorts, and yellow socks (add scrunchies to a regular pair of socks for the ruffle effect) will do for Dora.
Diego
How to make it: All Diego needs is a blue top, shorts, and a khaki vest embellished with a glued-on patch.
Hamilton Via Puerto Rico
Lin-Manuel Miranda reprised his role as Alexander Hamilton in San Juan earlier this year. Honor the actor by outfitting your kid in some colonial gear.
How to make it: Take any blue blazer and apply white duct tape to the lapel and around the hem of the sleeves. For the collar, cut approximately 12 in. of duct tape and adhere to another cut of the same length so there’s no sticky part. Use superglue to stick it to the back of the blazer’s collar—trust us, it’ll stick!
Create Hamilton’s big shiny buttons with round gold stickers. For his shirt ruffles, grab three coffee filters and fold each in half, then scrunch and pin them to the front of the shirt. Finally, take a pair of black rain boots and add brown duct tape around the top so it looks like leather (see cover). It’s okay if it’s not perfectly smooth. You want the leather to appear authentic and worn-in.
The final touch: a Puerto Rican flag patch, of course!
Doña Florinda
Who can forget this mom-and-son duo from the classic Mexican comedy El Chavo del Ocho?
How to make it: For Doña Florinda, get curlers, a floral dress, and a kid’s apron with a defined waist to create that classic look.
Quico Florinda
How to make it: Quico’s sailor outfit is slightly more involved. Take any white cap and superglue yellow felt to the top and bottom of the brim. Have your kid color in the sections of the hat with red, blue, and yellow markers.
For Quico’s shirt, get a black zip-up sweatshirt. Cut the hood down the middle so that each half of it falls to the side. Next, using white duct tape, cut three ½-in. strips of tape and apply to each side of the cut hood. Do the same to the hem of each sleeve. Last, cut four small ½-in. strips of duct tape and adhere to the tie (two in the middle and two toward the bottom). Cut the bottom tip of the tie off so that it’s straight across, and you’re good to go!
Celia Cruz
Let your little star dazzle as the Queen of Salsa!
How to make it: Pull out the sequins, feather boa, and all your glittery makeup to glam up your favorite girl as the Cuban songstress. Instead of “Trick or treat!” she can say “¡Azúcar!” to wow the neighborhood with her bold personality.