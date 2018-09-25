Disney Halloween Costume Ideas for Girls, Boys, Multiples, and the Whole Family

From classics like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Mary Poppins" to "Frozen" and "Shrek," the whole family can get in on the Disney costume fun this Halloween.

By Lauren Pardee

Costumes for Girls

Cinderella
Courtesy of Jessica Dickson
101 Dalmatians
Courtesy of perryfawn82
Shirley Temple
Courtesy of Mama2em
Little Red Riding Hood
Courtesy of lilygurl143
Shrek
joeysmom114475657
Peter Pan
Heather.Bomhower1

Costumes for Boys

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Courtesy of kim.dynes
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Courtesy of Shannon Micali
Pinocchio
Courtesy of neska68
Tarzan
Courtesy of mandasue386
Charlie Brown
Courtesy of jnelz76
Frozen
Courtesy of Jessica of Mad in Crafts
Frozen
Courtesy of Queen France Etsy shop

Costumes for Multiples

Little Red Riding Hood
Courtesy of Morgan Medinger
Little Red Riding Hood
Courtesy of Jami Saunders and Molly Kohl
Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Courtesy of kathycrowder4
Up
Courtesy of Ryan McCubbin

Costumes for Families

Frozen
Courtesy of Jenny Santoso
Peter Pan
Courtesy of Lisa Jubb
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Courtesy of Angie Sucharski
Alice in Wonderland
Courtesy of Jamee Lynch
Toy Story
Courtesy of Deb Kovatch
