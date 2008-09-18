The 31 Best Family Halloween Costume Ideas

Family of five Halloween costumes may seem tricky, but this one requires a few simple "ingredients"—two slices of toast (Mom and Dad), plus bacon, lettuce, and tomato (three adorably edible kids)!

Toast: For each piece: Cut a 20-x-30-inch piece of foam core to resemble toast. Make belt with face-to-face duct tape. Attach adhesive-backed Velcro to each end; use as closure. Tape belt to foam core at waist level. Cut light brown felt into toast shape (about 25-x-35 inches), and hot-glue a 1-1/2-inch-wide dark brown felt border. Attach to foam core with duct tape.

