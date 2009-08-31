15 Halloween Face Paint Ideas for Kids

By Designs by and Updated August 11, 2020
Credit: Bryan McCay

Whether your kid wants to be a dog, skeleton, or tiger, these face paint Halloween ideas will take their costume to the next level. Our easy-to-follow instructions will guide you through every step of the painting process.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Dog Face Paint Design

Credit: Bryan McCay

If your child wants to dress like their favorite four-legged friend, some easy Halloween face paint will make your pup stand out from the pack. Start with white face paint to enhance the look, and add basic black eyeliner to get tails wagging.

Download the dog face paint instructions here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Butterfly Face Paint

Credit: Scott Little

If your little girl loves all things that flutter, she'll enjoy becoming this feminine butterfly that spreads its wings with bejeweled flair. Dusted with a sprinkling of glitter and dotted with gems, the painted wings and body are a breeze to recreate yourself.

Download the butterfly face paint instructions here.

3 of 15

Butterfly Face Paint Video

Watch this video to learn how to transform your child into a butterfly with face paint.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Halloween Skeleton Face Paint

Credit: Bryan McCay

This classic costume is perfect for kids who put the "trick" in trick-or-treat. The white and black face paint can be as complex or simple as you'd like, which allows you to create a wide range of looks on Halloween night.

Download the skeleton face paint instructions here.

5 of 15

Superhero Face Paint

Credit: Bryan McCay

Your little girl can show the world her superhero skills with this Halloween face paint for kids. She'll be ready to fight crime after donning the gold headband with a red star.

Download the superhero face paint instructions here.

6 of 15

Vampire Face Paint

Credit: Bryan McCay

For vampires, the fun begins at sundown. Painted-on fangs complete the look but don't get in the way of chowing down on candy.

Download the vampire face paint instructions here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Princess Face Paint

Face paint in shades of pink, blue, and purple will turn your child into a princess on Halloween.

8 of 15

Fairy Face Paint

Credit: Bryan McCay

Your child doesn't need a scary costume to make a statement. This fairy face paint has soft colors and sparkles for a whimsical touch.

Download the fairy face paint instructions here.

9 of 15

Witch Face Paint

Credit: Bryan McCay

An enchanting take on everyone's favorite frightful costume, this witch has purple eyes and a creepy green face. Don't forget the nose wart to complete this easy Halloween face paint idea!

Download the witch face paint instructions here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Monster Face Paint

Credit: Scott Little

Cast your child as a green ghoul by disguising them in a painted mask complete with piercing fangs, menacing horns, and spiky hair.

Download the monster face paint instructions here.

11 of 15

Clown Face Paint

Credit: Scott Little

Half the fun of being a clown is undergoing the painted face transformation! This timeless clown design is easy to create with just four paint colors —and it will leave everyone grinning from ear to ear.

Download the clown face paint instructions here.

12 of 15

Pirate Face Paint

Credit: Scott Little

Ahoy, mateys! Sure, your child could wear an eye patch, a bandana, and fake facial hair and call themselves a pirate. But painted-on accessories are less cumbersome to wear and feel pretty realistic! 

Download the pirate face paint instructions here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Bunny Face Paint Design

Credit: Scott Little

Rabbit ears may be an obvious way to turn your child into a hoppy bunny, but painting on a nose, whiskers, and teeth pushes the ensemble to a whole new level of playfulness. To recreate this easy Halloween face paint idea, start by sponging on a base coat of gray and white paint, then simply add rosy cheeks and details around the mouth.

Download the bunny face paint instructions here

14 of 15

Tiger Face Paint Design

Credit: Scott Little

If you're looking for unique Halloween cat face paint ideas, this tiger design might do the trick. Sectioning off parts of the face with orange and white paint creates the illusion of a muzzle, and extra flourishes give the design a playful look.

Download the tiger face paint instructions here.

15 of 15

Tiger Cat Face Paint

This video shows another way to transform your child into a tiger with face paint.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Julia Joseph and Pam Moody