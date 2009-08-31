15 Halloween Face Paint Ideas for Kids
Whether your kid wants to be a dog, skeleton, or tiger, these face paint Halloween ideas will take their costume to the next level. Our easy-to-follow instructions will guide you through every step of the painting process.
Dog Face Paint Design
If your child wants to dress like their favorite four-legged friend, some easy Halloween face paint will make your pup stand out from the pack. Start with white face paint to enhance the look, and add basic black eyeliner to get tails wagging.
Butterfly Face Paint
If your little girl loves all things that flutter, she'll enjoy becoming this feminine butterfly that spreads its wings with bejeweled flair. Dusted with a sprinkling of glitter and dotted with gems, the painted wings and body are a breeze to recreate yourself.
Butterfly Face Paint Video
Watch this video to learn how to transform your child into a butterfly with face paint.
Halloween Skeleton Face Paint
This classic costume is perfect for kids who put the "trick" in trick-or-treat. The white and black face paint can be as complex or simple as you'd like, which allows you to create a wide range of looks on Halloween night.
Superhero Face Paint
Your little girl can show the world her superhero skills with this Halloween face paint for kids. She'll be ready to fight crime after donning the gold headband with a red star.
Vampire Face Paint
For vampires, the fun begins at sundown. Painted-on fangs complete the look but don't get in the way of chowing down on candy.
Princess Face Paint
Face paint in shades of pink, blue, and purple will turn your child into a princess on Halloween.
Fairy Face Paint
Your child doesn't need a scary costume to make a statement. This fairy face paint has soft colors and sparkles for a whimsical touch.
Witch Face Paint
An enchanting take on everyone's favorite frightful costume, this witch has purple eyes and a creepy green face. Don't forget the nose wart to complete this easy Halloween face paint idea!
Monster Face Paint
Cast your child as a green ghoul by disguising them in a painted mask complete with piercing fangs, menacing horns, and spiky hair.
Clown Face Paint
Half the fun of being a clown is undergoing the painted face transformation! This timeless clown design is easy to create with just four paint colors —and it will leave everyone grinning from ear to ear.
Pirate Face Paint
Ahoy, mateys! Sure, your child could wear an eye patch, a bandana, and fake facial hair and call themselves a pirate. But painted-on accessories are less cumbersome to wear and feel pretty realistic!
Bunny Face Paint Design
Rabbit ears may be an obvious way to turn your child into a hoppy bunny, but painting on a nose, whiskers, and teeth pushes the ensemble to a whole new level of playfulness. To recreate this easy Halloween face paint idea, start by sponging on a base coat of gray and white paint, then simply add rosy cheeks and details around the mouth.
Tiger Face Paint Design
If you're looking for unique Halloween cat face paint ideas, this tiger design might do the trick. Sectioning off parts of the face with orange and white paint creates the illusion of a muzzle, and extra flourishes give the design a playful look.
Tiger Cat Face Paint
This video shows another way to transform your child into a tiger with face paint.