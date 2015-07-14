DIY Storybook Character Halloween Costumes

By Erin Smith and Jocelyn Worrall
Thayer Allyson Gowdy
Re-create your children's favorite storybook characters' outfits for Halloween this year!
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf

Thayer Allyson Gowdy

Go into the woods with these classic costumes: a red cape crafted from art-store paper (we used Canson 19" x 25" paper for this and many of the other projects in this story) and a wolf wardrobe made from newsprint, an oatmeal container, and paper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Thayer Allyson Gowdy

Get the whole family in on the act. Goldi's wig is made from curled paper spirals and the bears' heads are crafted from paper bags and plates.

3 of 19

Jack and the Beanstalk

Thayer Allyson Gowdy

A paper-bag vest and a jaunty cap transform your little ruffian into a giant-slayer. Cardboard tubes are the base for his homemade stalk.

Advertisement

4 of 19

Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Courtesy of kim.dynes

To make Dopey's costume, use felt to create oversize ears, a stocking cap, and a robe.

Submitted by: kim.dynes

5 of 19

The Princess and the Pea

Thayer Allyson Gowdy

A large cardboard box forms the headboard and footboard of this royal bed. Rolled paper makes the mattresses.

6 of 19

Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Courtesy of Shannon Micali

A brown turtleneck and white suspenders create this popular character from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Plus, don't forget the orange face paint!

Submitted by: Shannon Micali

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Little Miss Muffet

Thayer Allyson Gowdy

A sweet disguise for a proper little lady: Her wig and cap are made from accordion-folded paper, a paper bowl, and coffee filters.

8 of 19

Tarzan

Courtesy of mandasue386

Wrap your little one in animal print to make the costume for this classic jungle character.

Submitted by: mandasue386

9 of 19

Thomas the Train Engine

Thomas the Train Engine is easy to create. Simply grab an orange smock and some paint!

Submitted by: laughlinpam50

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Where the Wild Things Are Characters

Create these popular children's book characters out of colorful felt and footie pajamas. Use stuffing for a three-dimensional look.

Submitted by: jamiepburke

11 of 19

Humpty Dumpty

Thayer Allyson Gowdy

Dress your tot and his carrier as the fabled egg for an on-the-go ensemble. Humpty's body is made from papier-mí¢ché, while coffee filters, an egg carton, and paper create his accessories.

12 of 19

Little Bo Peep and Her Sheep

A bright pink bonnet and dress make the Little Bo Peep costume pop. To create the sheep costume, sew a jumpsuit out of fuzzy fabric and attach floppy ears.

Submitted by: jaynamccauley

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Tinker Bell from Peter Pan

Heather.Bomhower1

Use bright green tulle and satin fabric to create this beautiful Tinker Bell costume.

Submitted by: Heather.Bomhower1

14 of 19

Charlie Brown

Courtesy of jnelz76

Paint black zigzags on a yellow shirt to create this super simple Charlie Brown costume.

Submitted by: jnelz76

15 of 19

Pinocchio

Courtesy of neska68

Fashion a black vest, red shorts, and a yellow hat out of felt to make this simple Pinocchio costume. Top it off with an oversize blue bow tie!

Submitted by: neska68

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Wizard of Oz Scarecrow

Create this Wizard of Oz classic with face paint, a floppy hat, and some straw!

Submitted by: jenny628

17 of 19

Raggedy Andy

A red wig made out of rope makes this costume genuine.

Submitted by: chickey51

18 of 19

Sleeping Beauty Fairies

These adorable costumes were made from a 1970s pattern found on eBay.

Submitted by: Christine48

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Costumes

All Topics in Costumes

Advertisement