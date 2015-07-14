DIY Storybook Character Halloween Costumes
Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf
Go into the woods with these classic costumes: a red cape crafted from art-store paper (we used Canson 19" x 25" paper for this and many of the other projects in this story) and a wolf wardrobe made from newsprint, an oatmeal container, and paper.
Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Get the whole family in on the act. Goldi's wig is made from curled paper spirals and the bears' heads are crafted from paper bags and plates.
Jack and the Beanstalk
A paper-bag vest and a jaunty cap transform your little ruffian into a giant-slayer. Cardboard tubes are the base for his homemade stalk.
Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
To make Dopey's costume, use felt to create oversize ears, a stocking cap, and a robe.
The Princess and the Pea
A large cardboard box forms the headboard and footboard of this royal bed. Rolled paper makes the mattresses.
Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
A brown turtleneck and white suspenders create this popular character from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Plus, don't forget the orange face paint!
Little Miss Muffet
A sweet disguise for a proper little lady: Her wig and cap are made from accordion-folded paper, a paper bowl, and coffee filters.
Tarzan
Wrap your little one in animal print to make the costume for this classic jungle character.
Thomas the Train Engine
Thomas the Train Engine is easy to create. Simply grab an orange smock and some paint!
Where the Wild Things Are Characters
Create these popular children's book characters out of colorful felt and footie pajamas. Use stuffing for a three-dimensional look.
Humpty Dumpty
Dress your tot and his carrier as the fabled egg for an on-the-go ensemble. Humpty's body is made from papier-mí¢ché, while coffee filters, an egg carton, and paper create his accessories.
Little Bo Peep and Her Sheep
A bright pink bonnet and dress make the Little Bo Peep costume pop. To create the sheep costume, sew a jumpsuit out of fuzzy fabric and attach floppy ears.
Tinker Bell from Peter Pan
Use bright green tulle and satin fabric to create this beautiful Tinker Bell costume.
Charlie Brown
Paint black zigzags on a yellow shirt to create this super simple Charlie Brown costume.
Pinocchio
Fashion a black vest, red shorts, and a yellow hat out of felt to make this simple Pinocchio costume. Top it off with an oversize blue bow tie!
Wizard of Oz Scarecrow
Create this Wizard of Oz classic with face paint, a floppy hat, and some straw!
Raggedy Andy
A red wig made out of rope makes this costume genuine.
Sleeping Beauty Fairies
These adorable costumes were made from a 1970s pattern found on eBay.
