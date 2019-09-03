Donut Halloween Costume How-To

Image zoom Ari Michelson

What you need:

Round objects to trace

Cardboard

Pencil

Scissors

Craft knife

Tan or brown felt

Hot glue sticks and gun

Batting; 1-inch grosgrain ribbon

Self-adhesive Velcro squares

Pink felt, optional

Fabric glue and paintbrush (optional)

Captain Creative Magic Nuudles, (optional)

Pink puffy paint (optional)

How to make it:

Trace a 16-inch circle onto cardboard (use a tray, large bowl, or garbage can lid) and cut it out with scissors or a craft knife. To create the donut’s hole, trace a roll of tape or small bowl in the center of the circle; cut it out with the craft knife. Lay the cardboard donut onto a large piece of felt. Trace around the outside circumference of the donut, then trace a second circle about 1 1/2-inch wider all around, so you’ll have extra felt to fold over the cardboard. Cut out the circle. Center the cardboard donut back on top of the felt circle. Stretch the felt so it folds over the cardboard and hot glue it into place at four opposing spots around the circle. Stuff a thin layer of batting between the felt and the cardboard. Continue to glue the edge down, working your way around the circle. Tip! You can cut small ‘V’ notches in the felt, as needed, to pull it around without bunching up. Carefully use your scissors to poke a hole in the center of the felt. Cut the hole into a slightly larger hole but leave enough felt to fold over the inside edge of the cardboard donut. Cut some slits in the felt to help you fold it down, and glue them to the backside of the donut. To create a neck strap, hot glue one end of a 20-inch piece of ribbon to the back of the donut. Determine the best placement for the other side by testing it on your child, and then attach the other end with self-stick Velcro.

Pink sprinkled donut: Cut out a piece of pink felt “frosting”. Brush fabric glue on one side and adhere it to the donut. Cut craft noodles in half lengthwise to create sprinkles. Adhere them to the donut with hot glue.

Chocolate donut: To “frost” the donut, snip a slightly larger hole at the opening of the puff paint bottle. Place the donut on top of scrap paper or newspaper and squeeze the paint out in lines in a quick back-and-forth motion.