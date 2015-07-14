19 Cute Toddler Halloween Costumes
Bumble Bee Costume
You can't go wrong with a classic bumble bee toddler Halloween costume. This option comes with the vest and hat; feel free to accessorize with black shoes and black tights.
Little Champion
Get a knock-out Halloween costume for your little champion! This boxer outfit comes with hooded warm-up robe, boxing gloves, shorts, and a shirt with a title belt.
Flower Power
For a sweet toddler girl Halloween costume, consider this vibrant flower inspired by springtime. She’ll love the bright pink petals on the skirt and headpiece, striped leggings, and sparkly green fabric.
Lightening McQueen
What little boy wouldn't love a Lightning McQueen getup? This unique toddler Halloween costume, inspired by the animated movie Cars, includes a three-dimensional car suit with shoulder straps.
Baby Cow
Suit up your milk lover in this cute toddler Halloween costume. The super-soft onesie can even double as pajamas!
Monarch Butterfly
Some of the best toddler Halloween costumes come from the simplest ideas, like this beautiful Monarch butterfly. The wings are attached to the dress, so your little one will spread her wings whenever she moves her arms.
Dragon Costume
This fuzzy green costume will have your toddler roaring! The one-piece jumpsuit with an attached hood is perfect for chilly October nights.
Strawberry
With this plush red costume, your daughter will be the cutest strawberry in the field.
Dalmatian Puppy
This Dalmatian ensemble has all the details, including perfectly-spaced spots and big floppy ears. The toddler Halloween costume also comes with with fuzzy booties to keep his feet warm while trick- or-treating!
Peep Costume
While this cute toddler Halloween costume is technically a duck, we think it resembles Peeps, the classic marshmallow Easter treat. Why not bring a little springtime to October?
Cat Witch
Witches are classic (and slightly overdone) toddler Halloween costumes. But this "cat witch" costume, which comes with feline detailing and adorable black ears, gets points for originality!
Olaf Snowman
If he's ever seen Frozen, your child probably went head-over-heels for the snowman Olaf. This costume perfectly depicts his hilarious nature.
Magical Llama
Looking for a funny toddler Halloween costume? This "magical llama" might do the trick! The bodysuit's aqua and violet color scheme perfectly complements the rainbow tail.
Christmas Elf
Christmas comes early with this festive elf costume with overalls, a striped shirt, and a pom-pom hat. Of course, the color palette is completely red and green!
Piece of Cake
This store-bought toddler Halloween costume is a "piece of cake" to put together. The outfit has a triangular cake-shaped body and candle hat, and it's perfect for girls with a sweet tooth.
The Incredible Hulk
Let your little boy show off his green muscles with this Incredible Hulk costume. Mom, dad, and siblings can dress up as the rest of the Avengers crew.
Pumpkin Scarecrow
No toddler Halloween costume round-up is complete without a pumpkin outfit! This "pumpkin scarecrow" is especially swoon-worthy with its adorable hat and plush bodysuit.
Pirate
All aboard! This pirate toddler Halloween costume has everything from a bandana to black-and-white striped tights. Your little one will be ready to sail the seven seas.
Princess Jasmine
Is your daughter a Disney fanatic? This toddler girl Halloween costume of Princess Jasmine is probably right up her alley. The turquoise-colored jumpsuit comes with a Jasmine embellishment and attached peplum detailing.