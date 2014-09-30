25 Pregnant Halloween Costumes for Growing Bellies
Kangaroo and Joey
This pregnant Halloween costume is insanely comfortable, since it’s basically a giant fuzzy onesie. And the adorable baby kangaroo in the pouch will remind everyone that you're expecting!
Bubble Gum Bump
Put the "bubble" in "bubble gum" with this cute pregnant Halloween costume from 'A Casarell, which is perfect for displaying a burgeoning baby bell. It's also easy to recreate with some felt, pom-poms, and fabric glue!
Superhero Mama
Show off your pregnancy superpowers with this Captain America costume idea. Buy the shirt online, then add a cape (and maybe an eye mask) to complete the look.
World Peace
Accessorize your "world peace" painted bump with a tie dye shirt and bell bottoms. (Submitted by cloudee462).
No Bother Here
Looking for a pregnant couple Halloween costumes? This adorable Winnie the Pooh-inspired outfit by Chessmen and Coffee is easy to assemble, and it comes with a built-in idea for a partner who is about as enthusiastic about Halloween as Eeyore is about, well, anything. A simple yellow polo shirt and shorts makes an instant Christopher Robin!
One-Eyed Monster
For an easy maternity costume, give a shout-out to everyone's favorite one-eyed character: Mike Wazowski from Monster's Inc.! Buying this T-shirt requires minimal effort, but you can also try making your own with felt and fabric markers.
Bump on Board
Yep, there's a bump in the road: your baby belly! Complete the costume with a construction hat and traffic flags, and wear a button-down if you want more back and side coverage. (Submitted by ssmehyl).
A Bun in the Oven
This one-size-fits-all pregnant Halloween costume plays off the saying "a bun in the oven." After just one glance, friends and family will have no doubt that you're expecting a baby!
Skeleton Bones
This simple T-shirt is the perfect Halloween costume for pregnant moms who don't have time to DIY. It shows an X-ray image of your ribcage—and also of your growing baby! Stretchy siding ensures that the shirt will fit your belly without riding up.
Hello World!
Soon enough, your world will revolve around the newborn baby. Give everyone a preview of what's to come with this painted Halloween costume for pregnant women. Not-so-artistic mamas can print out a globe map, cut out the continent shapes, and use them as stencils. (Submitted by bowejennifer)
Nesting for Real
This Halloween costume for pregnant women gives an entirely new meaning to the term "nesting," and it's relatively easy to recreate at home. One thing is for sure: the getup by Costume Works would win any costume contest, hands (or wings) down.
Pitcher's Mound
Not only is this baseball belly a total home run in cuteness, but it's an easy win, too. Ashley at From Dahlias to Doxies pulled the costume together last minute using things from around her house!
Inside Out
If you're attending a Halloween party, guests will surely do a double take of this X-ray vision pregnant Halloween costume idea! (Submitted by Krista A.C. of Camarillo, California)
Pregnant Potato
Want a maternity Halloween costume that works for the entire family? Dress everyone up as characters from Toy Story, with the pregnant mama as Mrs. Potato Head! This costume from Krazy Kingdom will also effectively hide your bump if you aren’t ready to divulge the news yet.
Beach Babe
Do you affectionately refer to your baby bump as a “beach ball?” Then this pregnant Halloween costume is perfect for you! If you aren’t comfortable baring so much skin, pair a bikini top or tank with a long, thigh-covering sarong. (Submitted by Wendy M. of East Berlin, Pennsylvania)
Troll-or-Treat
You won't have to troll for fun in this Halloween costume for pregnant women. Bonus: You can rub your baby bump for good luck!
Easter Egg
Even if your due date falls before Easter, you can still take inspiration from painted eggs for your Halloween costume! Feel free to get creative with the design. (Submitted by jrex4).
Forky
The quirky character Forky stole the show in Toy Story 4. You can buy this adorable Forky costume online, or try your hand at making it yourself.
Mother of Pearl
This pregnant Halloween costume, which depicts your bump as a pearl within an oyster, gets major points for originality. (Submitted by Holly N.M. of Jacksonville Beach, Florida)
Basketball Star
Throw on an athletic-looking top and shorts, and voila—you're a WNBA player! Conveniently, you don't have to pay for a basketball; simply decorate your stomach with pregnancy-safe paints. (Submitted by Jessica B. of Monroeville, Pennsylvania)
Twin Pumpkins
Expecting multiples? Consider using this glowing jack-o'-lantern T-shirt to share the news. This twin pregnancy Halloween costume depicts two glowing pumpkins over your stomach.
Animal Planet
Here's a simple pregnant Halloween costume idea: Choose your favorite animal (such as a turtle), and have a talented friend paint it on your stomach. Choose color-coordinated clothing to complete your costume. (Submitted by ssmehyl)
Thing 3
Take a cue from Casey and Jordan Bacon, who announced their pregnancy during a costume contest. The pair wore Thing 1 and Thing 2 costumes, then Casey lifted her shirt to reveal a "Thing 3" sign. Watch the big reveal on YouTube here.
Team Spirit
Super fans may paint their faces, but you've got an even bigger canvas: your baby bump! Use your growing belly to support your favorite sports team. (Submitted by ssmehyl)
Spooky Surprise
Who says pregnancy costumes can't be scary? Put this molding (made with a 3D printer and a non-toxic plastic) under your shirt, and you'll surely be the life of the Halloween party!