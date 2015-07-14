17 Cute Baby Halloween Costumes
Pink Flamingo
Everyone will be tickled pink with your baby’s clever flamingo costume! The hooded pullover has colorful feather accents, and the striped leggings will warm her legs all night long.
Little Lion
This lion costume is an adorable pick for babies that love animals. The jumpsuit comes with a tail and a shaggy hood that frames your little one’s chubby cheeks!
Raggedy Ann
Raggedy Ann is a classic costume that everyone will instantly recognize. To go the extra mile, draw on freckles and eyelashes with baby-safe face paint or make-up. (Submitted by Leena S. of Clackamas, Oregon).
Playful Pig
With a hooded jumpsuit and matching booties, this playful pig costume is perfect for a little girl. Add pink leggings and a long-sleeved shirt if the forecast calls for chillier temperatures.
Avocado
Avocados might be trending, but this costume will be an instant classic among your family and friends. The cozy green bodysuit even has a brown "pit" on the stomach and a leaf on the hood.
Perfect Pumpkin
All you need for this DIY baby Halloween costume is a pumpkin and a knife to cut out leg holes. With an outfit this cute, a quick photoshoot is a must!
Gingerbread Man
Christmas comes early with this cute baby Halloween costume! The hooded jumpsuit is extra comfortable to boot.
Cozy Penguin
This penguin costume will keep your baby bundled during a crisp evening of trick-or-treating. We love the red scarf and hat! (Submitted by Lynn A. of Post Falls, Idaho)
Itsy Bitsy Spider
This Itsy Bitsy Spider costume is cute rather than creepy—even though it will give your baby four eyes and six legs. Family and friends will get a kick out of the bright-colored plush outfit.
Baby Pumpkin
With this adorable baby Halloween costume, your child will be the cutest pumpkin in the patch.
Flower Baby Costume
This unique baby Halloween costume gives new meaning to the phrase "flower child." It's also simple to recreate: glue artificial flowers to a green cap and attach felt leaves to a green onesie. (Submitted Angela S. from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee)
Pineapple
This cute baby Halloween costume turns your little one into a tropical fruit. A yellow patterned vest zips over her body, and it also includes a hood with spiky green leaves. White and green striped leggings complete the pineapple look.
Alligator Costume
Even with sharp teeth and pointed scales, this puffy alligator is almost too cute to handle! As a bonus, the machine-washable jumpsuit has snaps on the legs, which makes for easy diaper changing.
Peppermint Baby Costume
Can you believe little Sophia's parents made this totally original costume? After DIYing a giant peppermint, gather a white dress or turtleneck, red and white striped tights, and white tulle. (Submitted by Joshua A. of North Bend, Washington)
Baby Hedgehog
Your infant will be equally cozy and cute in this hedgehog Halloween costume. The three-piece set has a plush vest with a faux-fur finish, a shirt, and striped leggings.
Jack-Jack
Jack-Jack is undoubtedly the cutest of the Incredibles gang, and this baby Halloween costume is an impressive representation. Mom, dad, and siblings can even dress as other members of the Incredibles.
Princess Leia Baby Costume
No hair yet? No problem. You can achieve the Princess Leia double buns look with a headpiece, like this soft one that will keep baby's head warm. (Submitted by Victoria A. of Drexel Hill, PA)
