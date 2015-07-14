17 Cute Baby Halloween Costumes

By Whitney Teal and Nicole Harris
Want the best baby Halloween costume for your little one? Check out these 17 options to buy or DIY.
Pink Flamingo

Everyone will be tickled pink with your baby’s clever flamingo costume! The hooded pullover has colorful feather accents, and the striped leggings will warm her legs all night long. 

Little Lion

This lion costume is an adorable pick for babies that love animals. The jumpsuit comes with a tail and a shaggy hood that frames your little one’s chubby cheeks!

Raggedy Ann

Raggedy Ann is a classic costume that everyone will instantly recognize. To go the extra mile, draw on freckles and eyelashes with baby-safe face paint or make-up. (Submitted by Leena S. of Clackamas, Oregon).

Playful Pig

With a hooded jumpsuit and matching booties, this playful pig costume is perfect for a little girl. Add pink leggings and a long-sleeved shirt if the forecast calls for chillier temperatures. 

Avocado

Avocados might be trending, but this costume will be an instant classic among your family and friends. The cozy green bodysuit even has a brown "pit" on the stomach and a leaf on the hood.

Perfect Pumpkin

All you need for this DIY baby Halloween costume is a pumpkin and a knife to cut out leg holes. With an outfit this cute, a quick photoshoot is a must!

Gingerbread Man

Christmas comes early with this cute baby Halloween costume! The hooded jumpsuit is extra comfortable to boot. 

Cozy Penguin

This penguin costume will keep your baby bundled during a crisp evening of trick-or-treating. We love the red scarf and hat! (Submitted by Lynn A. of Post Falls, Idaho)

Itsy Bitsy Spider

This Itsy Bitsy Spider costume is cute rather than creepy—even though it will give your baby four eyes and six legs. Family and friends will get a kick out of the bright-colored plush outfit.

Baby Pumpkin

With this adorable baby Halloween costume, your child will be the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

Flower Baby Costume

This unique baby Halloween costume gives new meaning to the phrase "flower child." It's also simple to recreate: glue artificial flowers to a green cap and attach felt leaves to a green onesie. (Submitted Angela S. from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee)

Pineapple

This cute baby Halloween costume turns your little one into a tropical fruit. A yellow patterned vest zips over her body, and it also includes a hood with spiky green leaves. White and green striped leggings complete the pineapple look.

Alligator Costume

Even with sharp teeth and pointed scales, this puffy alligator is almost too cute to handle! As a bonus, the machine-washable jumpsuit has snaps on the legs, which makes for easy diaper changing.

Peppermint Baby Costume

Can you believe little Sophia's parents made this totally original costume? After DIYing a giant peppermint, gather a white dress or turtleneck, red and white striped tights, and white tulle. (Submitted by Joshua A. of North Bend, Washington)

Baby Hedgehog

Your infant will be equally cozy and cute in this hedgehog Halloween costume. The three-piece set has a plush vest with a faux-fur finish, a shirt, and striped leggings.

Jack-Jack

Jack-Jack is undoubtedly the cutest of the Incredibles gang, and this baby Halloween costume is an impressive representation. Mom, dad, and siblings can even dress as other members of the Incredibles.

Princess Leia Baby Costume

No hair yet? No problem. You can achieve the Princess Leia double buns look with a headpiece, like this soft one that will keep baby's head warm. (Submitted by Victoria A. of Drexel Hill, PA)

