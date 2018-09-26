9 Costumes for Halloween Your Kid Can Wear Again (And Again)

Help your little guy fulfill his dreams of underwater exploration with this imaginative scuba diver costume. Use swim trunks and a swim shirt as the basis for the outfit, then add on air tanks made from two empty 2-liter soda bottles, duct tape, and clear plastic tubing. Create the walking-friendly flippers with crafts foam, and finish up with a swim mask wired with crafts-foam coral and fish. You better believe that the swimming accessories will come in handy again next summer!