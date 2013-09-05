Sweet Halloween Treats
Halloween Craft: How To Make Candy-Craft Spiders
Make it a sweet Halloween with these fun desserts and crafts made from candy.
Learn how to make these adorable arachnids using craft supplies and Halloween candy.
Sweet Skull Cupcakes
Make no bones about it, partygoers will get a scream out of this playful treat.
Mini Monster Cupcakes
These monster-headed cupcakes will be a sweet surprise for your little goblins.
How to Make Halloween Licorice Trees
This Halloween, turn your table into a haunted forest by crafting these candy-coated centerpieces with your kids.
Daddy Longlegs Cupcake
This creepy crawler of a cupcake is popular with web slingers of all sizes.
