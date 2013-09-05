Sweet Halloween Treats

September 04, 2013

Make it a sweet Halloween with these fun desserts and crafts made from candy.

Halloween Craft: How To Make Candy-Craft Spiders

Learn how to make these adorable arachnids using craft supplies and Halloween candy.

Sweet Skull Cupcakes

Make no bones about it, partygoers will get a scream out of this playful treat.

Mini Monster Cupcakes

These monster-headed cupcakes will be a sweet surprise for your little goblins.

How to Make Halloween Licorice Trees

This Halloween, turn your table into a haunted forest by crafting these candy-coated centerpieces with your kids.

Daddy Longlegs Cupcake

This creepy crawler of a cupcake is popular with web slingers of all sizes.

