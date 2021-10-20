Are Costume Contact Lenses Safe for Kids?

Halloween is right around the corner, and your kids are probably busy planning the perfect costume. Of course, they'll need accessories to complete their look: makeup, wigs, fake blood, and maybe even decorative contact lenses.

Colorful cosmetic contacts have grown in popularity in recent years, especially for the Halloween season. And while they might seem like the perfect finishing touch to your kids' costume, parents should be aware of warnings that have been issued about them. Contact lenses purchased from any source other than a licensed eye doctor are not only dangerous—they're also illegal.

Here, we fill you in on everything you need to know about decorative (or cosmetic) contact lenses, and why your kids should steer clear of them, no matter how cool they look.

What are Cosmetic Contact Lenses?

A quick Amazon search for "Halloween contact lenses" yields more than 2,000 results. These contacts, unlike the clear ones issued by an eye doctor, make your eyes appear different than they truly are. Today, there are tons of different types of cosmetic lenses readily available, with options that make eyes appear entirely white or red, or even those that can make your eyes resemble a cat's.

Cosmetic contact lenses are wildly popular around Halloween each year, but older kids and young adults also commonly use them for parties, cosplay, and other events. They're typically sold at costume stores, online sites, and beauty stores.

Why Are Cosmetic Lenses Dangerous?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cosmetic contact lenses can "pose serious risks to sight and eye health." It's partly because they're often made with slightly different material than real contacts. "Typically, contacts like these are made of plastic material such as polymacon, but it varies with the brand/lens," says John Bankowski, O.D. of America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses.

What's more, costume contacts aren't properly fitted to your child's eye—something only a licensed eye doctor is trained to do. Issues like eye infections, scratched corneas, and even blindness have been reported in association with costume contact lenses.

Safety Tips for Contact Lenses

Currently, there isn't a great alternative when it comes to using this type of contact lens safely. None of the major brands sell any sort of decorative contact lenses, though AirOptix does have a line of colored contacts that are considered safe. Otherwise, your best option is to have the cosmetic contacts looked at by a licensed optometrist.

Regardless of whether your child is wearing costume contact lenses or regular contact lenses, there are some safety tips that should always be followed.