Halloween

Make this Halloween one to remember with ideas for costumes, snacks, pumpkin patterns, and more. Whether you prefer your kids spooky or sweet, you'll find fun, fresh ideas to inspire your Halloween party this year.

Most Recent

Young Cancer Survivor Makes Halloween Costumes Each Year to Celebrate Her Uniqueness

Teen cancer survivor Grace Carey rocks her handmade costume this year while she and her family raise awareness about longterm cancer survivorship.
A Parent's Guide to Questionable Halloween Decor

While making your yard the neighborhood favorite for trick or treaters, here's how to make sure it's friendly for all families to enter the fun.
How Old Is Too Old to Trick-or-Treat?

Trick-or-treat age limit laws aren't just Halloween hoopla. Depending on where you live, it may be illegal to let your teen take part in the fun. Here's what to know, plus advice on when your kiddo is old enough to trick-or-treat alone.
A Parents Guide to Navigating Questionable Halloween Costumes

Understanding the difference between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation is key when selecting Halloween costumes for kids and adults of all ages.
6 Latin-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Kids

Parents Latina editors channeled some of their favorite celebs and characters with these fashionable costumes for their latino kiddos that are as simple to put together as they are fun. Feliz trick-or-treating!
14 Newborn Costume Ideas for Your Baby's First Halloween

From pea pods to pink dragons to pumpkins, any of these super-cute Halloween costumes for newborns will make your little one’s first spooky holiday extra memorable.
More Halloween

The 31 Best Family Halloween Costume Ideas

Gather up the gang for these incredible family Halloween costume ideas, which are easy to recreate yourself.
DIY Storybook Character Halloween Costumes

Re-create your children's favorite storybook characters' outfits for Halloween this year!
DIY Halloween Costume Ideas for Busy Parents

9 Costumes for Halloween Your Kid Can Wear Again (And Again)

25 Pregnant Halloween Costumes for Growing Bellies

Our Favorite Halloween Pregnancy Announcement Ideas

PSA: You Can Buy These Adorable Halloween Pyrex Containers at Target

Halloween baking season begins NOW.

All Halloween

M&M’s Just Released the First New Halloween Candy of 2019

Target Just Released Adaptive Halloween Costumes for Kids with Disabilities

Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Prank Is a Fast, Easy Way to Mess With Your Kid

Father Charged After Son Tested Positive for Meth, Halloween Candy Not to Blame

Ugly Halloween Sweaters Are a Thing - and They're the Ultimate Lazy Costume Idea

Go Ahead, Eat Your Child's Halloween Candy

10 of the Most Popular Halloween Costumes, According to Google

Best Places to Go Trick-or-Treating in 2018

Halloween Maternity Photos Go Viral Thanks to One Shocking Ending

The Best Jack-O-Lanterns Aren't Pumpkins

Parents Are Divided on Whether It's Okay to Let Their Kids Dress as Moana for Halloween

Your State-by-State Guide to the Most Popular Halloween Candy of 2018

Healthy Halloween Treats for Kids

Disney Halloween Costume Ideas for Girls, Boys, Multiples, and the Whole Family

Parent and Child Halloween Costumes

A Hospital Filled its Nursery with Little Olympians Who Have Won Our Hearts

We Tried the Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino and Our Taste Buds Are Scared Now

6 Guilt-Free Packaged Halloween Snacks for Kids

5 Fun Day of the Dead Crafts and Treats for Kids

Strawberry Ghosts and Mummies

7 Spooktacular Places to Visit for Halloween

Age-by-Age Guide to Pumpkin Decorating

DIY Ghost Face Frames

DIY Spooky Eyes Wreath

Fruit Stickers Printables

