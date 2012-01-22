Get the Facts:

When to Celebrate: In September, on the first Sunday after Labor Day

First State That Celebrated: West Virginia

First National Celebration: September 9, 1979

President Who Made the Day a National Holiday: Jimmy Carter

Official Flower: the Forget-me-not

Ways to Celebrate:

Help kids to make cards, write poems, or bake a special family recipe. Use photos to create a family tree or family history book. Encourage kids to talk with their grandparents and learn more about them.

grandmother with grand kids Credit: StockByte/ Veer

Special Grandparents Day Craft: Hand-in-Hand Wall Hanging

(For all ages)

This simple and special craft is a reminder of family connections that will stand the test of time.

What You'll Need:

Washable paint (two or more colors)

Paper plates

Markers

String

Make it:

Gather grandparents, parents, and grandchildren. Paint hands with one or two colors. Touch hands with family members to mix colors and create a tie-dye effect with paint. Place hand on paper plate and press down to stamp. Sign name on plate and let dry. Poke holes in plates and string together. Hang straight down or drape around the room.

Fun Grandparents Day Then and Now Quiz

(For ages 6 and up)

Download our Then and Now quiz to spark conversation and encourage grandparents to remember what life was like when they were younger. Kids should ask questions and interview their grandparent. Ask grandparents to consider the past and to answer all questions as they would have when they were younger. Record responses, compare and discuss, and share answers with family. Use them to create a book or story that will be enjoyed for years to come!