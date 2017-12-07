9 Totally Awesome Experience Gifts for Kids

If your child can watch a two-hour movie without squirming or talking much, she’s probably old enough to see a Broadway show. Each production has different ages requirements and guidelines, but in general, Disney’s The Lion King, Disney’s Aladdin On Broadway, Wicked, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, School of Rock—The Musical, Anastasia, and Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical (opening February 22, 2018) are excellent choices for kids in elementary school. Older kids would like those plus Hamilton (ticket tip: sign up on the show’s website to be notified when new blocks of seats go on sale), Hello Dolly!, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (a play opening March 16, 2018); and Once On This Island The Musical. I got major mom cred taking my teenager to Dear Evan Hansen, while Come From Away is a great pick for teens with grandparents. You can snag discounted tickets up to a month in advance using the TodayTix app, find discount codes at Playbill.com, or take advantage of Kids Night on Broadway, an annual event—next taking place on February 27, 2018—where you’ll receive a free kid ticket for every adult ticket purchased. Icing on the cake: Local restaurants serve up kids’ discounts too, and some shows offer a special kids’ activity following the performance.

Not planning a trip to New York City? Many popular musicals (including some currently on Broadway) have a touring version with stops in more than a dozen cities every year. The U.S. tour of Hamilton, for instance, will make its way through 16 cities in 2018, while Wicked, Finding Neverland, Disney’s The Lion King, Disney’s Aladdin On Broadway, and Something Rotten! (better for teens) are also currently on tour.