The Best Tech Gifts for the Whole Family
'Tis the season—for the latest and greatest gadgets, that is. That's why we rounded up the very best tech gifts—we're talkin' about everything from educational toys to kid-friendly tablets to the latest wearable devices—that are sure to get praise from the entire family this year.
Whether you've got a tech-savvy teen on your hands or a curious toddler eager to learn, you can't go wrong with one of these 60 smart buys handpicked by our editors for the 2021 holiday season.
Read on for the very best gift ideas for the entire family. But hurry—they're sure to sell out fast!
The Best Tech Gifts for Toddlers
The greatest tech gifts for those in the 4-and-under crowd are engaging, incorporate learning, and still limit screen time. (FYI: The American Psychological Association, or APA, recommends capping time facing screens of all kids for 2- to 5-year-olds at one hour per day.) Introduce your little ones to the world of technology with these options from trusted brands like VTech, Fisher-Price, and LeapFrog.
Pro tip: Just don't forget the batteries!
The Best Tech Gifts for Kids Aged 5 to 12
Take the cool factor up a notch or two for elementary school-aged kids who can handle tech products that are a bit more complex. From a real camera (remember those?) to starter tablets to the top-of-the-wishlist Nintendo Switch, these gift ideas will have your kiddo running to show off their cool new gadget to all their friends.
Just keep kiddos away from screens at least 30 minutes prior to bedtime to promote a healthy, long snooze, says the APA.
The Best Tech Gifts for Teens
What do you get an older kid who has just about everything? A tech gift that'll take their hobby to the next level, of course. From a podcast-perfect mic to pro-level gaming headphones, these are the top teen-approved gifts for the holidays.
The Best Tech Gifts for New Parents
When it comes to holiday gifts for new parents, it's a good idea to keep technology in mind that makes life easier for parents and baby. Whether it's a Kindle to help those middle-of-the-night feedings go by a bit quicker, or a high-rated sound machine, these are the presents all sleep-deprived, over-the-moon new parents need in their lives.
