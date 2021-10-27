Your Kids Can Make a Festive Gift for Their Teachers and Learn About Chemistry With This Easy-to-Use Kit

Every year, around the holidays (and the end of the school year), some of us start to get a little anxious about choosing appropriate teachers' gifts. If we're lucky, a class parent is organizing a group gift card or something. Even then, there are some teachers who deserve something more personal from the kids who adore them. This holiday season, we came across a fun and easy craft project you can do with your kids to make gifts for their teachers or other friends and family members. Even the least crafty parents can help make festive orange-cranberry foaming hand soap at home.