Oprah's Favorite Things List of 2021 Has Thoughtful Gifts That Kids of All Ages Will Love
Oprah has spoken, everyone! If you were waiting for some true inspiration to strike before beginning your holiday shopping, your time has come.
The 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things list dropped on Monday, November 1, on OprahDaily.com. This happens to be the 25th anniversary of Oprah Winfrey's annual guide to great "things" we instantly want to own or give, and it's got a whopping 110 recommended products. We combed the list and found the toys and gifts she thinks our kids are going to love this year.
As she did last year, Winfrey and her team took care to highlight products from small businesses, in particular those owned by women and people of color. This makes it so much easier for us to support these entrepreneurs, and when we do that, we all benefit from their new ideas year after year. Plus, all of Oprah's Favorite Things are available in one easy place: Amazon.
For anyone shopping for kids this season, this list has some fantastic options to suit a variety of ages and tastes. For the youngest gift recipients, there are adorable bodysuits and pajamas (along with a matching set of the latter for the whole family from Honest Baby).
"I'll be getting [these for] Gayle's daughter, Kirby, and her family for Christmas," Oprah says of those festive organic cotton PJs. (Where do we sign up to be her friend?)
To buy: Honest Company Organic Cotton Family Matching Pajamas, $10.03–$44.99 per set; amazon.com.
A box set of Little People, Big Dreams board books will get babies and toddlers started on their historical educational journeys—which older kids can continue with the three volumes of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. Both of those series tell stories of inspiring, important people that will spark the ambitions of little ones you love. For imaginative play, we love the contrast between the Cinnamon Annie Rag Dolls from Step Stitches and the realistic, curly-haired baby dolls from Orijin Bees, both of which come in a variety of skin tones.
Artsy kids can pick up All of Us crayons, which also show off the many colors of human skin, and make some very original jewelry with this bead kit. Older kids and adults alike might like to dive into the breathtaking 1,000-piece puzzle version of Faith Ringgold's The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles—a painting Oprah just happens to own. And after a long day, everyone can enjoy a soak in a bath balm from Musee or cuddle up with the microwaveable Sonoma Lavender aromatherapy stuffed animals.
As with her 24 lists before this one, Oprah and her team have put so much thought into which products they choose, and you can read the rationale behind each choice on OprahDaily. But if you're ready to start shopping, below are her Favorite Things for parents and kids.
Related Items
To buy: Miles and Milan Big Smile Bodysuit Set (3 Pack), $38; amazon.com.
To buy: Step Stitches Cinnamon Annie Black Rag Doll, $85; amazon.com.
To buy: The Rounds All of Us Crayons, $23; amazon.com.
To buy: Little People, Big Dreams: Black Voices, $20; amazon.com.
To buy: Orijin Bees Baby Bee Dolls, $49.99; amazon.com.
To buy: Sonoma Lavender Microwaveable Aromatherapy Animals, $35.95 (originally $39.95); amazon.com.
To buy: Super Smalls Make It Super DIY Bead Kit, $49; amazon.com.
To buy: Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack, $98; daretoroam.com.
To buy: Galison Faith Ringgold The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles Puzzle, $15 (originally $16.99); amazon.com.
To buy: Musee Women of Change Bath Balm Gift Set, $44.99; amazon.com.
To buy: Oculus Quest 2, $299; amazon.com.