Lego's 2021 Advent Calendars Are Already Selling Out, but You Can Get Them for Less Right Now
There's never been a better time to buy a Lego advent calendar than right now. Or, well, maybe if you're the planning type, you could argue that it would have been wise to buy one months ago, before the rest of us realized that we need to get our acts together and order one before December 1, which is frighteningly close. But anyway, at this very moment, there are still plenty of these exciting Lego-themed countdowns to Christmas on shelves, and they're at the lowest prices they've been all year.
We hope you're reading this with your shopping trigger fingers poised because advent calendars do have the annoying tendency to sell out quickly, especially when there's a rare discount on the highly coveted gifts. Amazon, Walmart, and Target all have sales on their calendars as of this writing, but they're also available at full price from stores like Nordstrom, shopDisney, and Kohl's. Still, if you happen to miss out on the several Lego options below, take a peek at some of these other great 2021 advent calendar options.
That said, Lego advent calendars are some of the best. We just love the way each of the 24 surprise boxes reveals an element of the entire scene—be it a Star Wars Christmas, a snowy Lego City, or a house party among Lego Friends, the Avengers, or Harry Potter and his classmates. Some of the daily gifts are mini-figures, while others are bricks that kids will enjoy assembling into vehicles, structures, and, yeah, even alien weapons. There are also no years on the Lego advent calendar boxes, so if you want to pick up, say, a Lego Harry Potter calendar from 2019, your kids won't be the wiser.
Below are the best Lego advent calendars of 2021 (and a couple from earlier years), at the best prices we could find while supplies last. (We featured multiple options in case one site sells out before the others.)
Lego City
A mat that folds down from this advent calendar's box becomes the snowy city center where residents play ice hockey, carry on their city jobs, go shopping, and sing carols. Santa has swapped his sleigh for a train that's approaching the station, too.
To buy: Lego City Advent Calendar 2021, $23.99 (originally $29.99); amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com; and $29.99 at nordstrom.com.
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar
Nothing says Christmas like an epic battle between good and evil (and alien robots). The latest Star Wars calendar includes the Mandalorian and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), a mini Razor Crest, a Tie fighter, and other classic characters and mini builds.
To buy: Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021, $31.99 (originally $39.99); amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com; and $39.99 at shopdisney.com.
Lego Friends
As the name indicates, this more heartwarming branch of Lego sets is here to present kids with a gathering of friends for the holidays. The mini builds include a fireplace, a snowmobile, a piano, and even cookies and milk for Santa.
To buy: Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2021, $23.99 (originally $29.99); amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com; and $29.99 at kohls.com.
Lego Harry Potter
The minifigures and accessories in this latest Harry Potter calendar seem to provide several different scenes beginning with Harry getting letters at Privet Drive, receiving a birthday cake, arriving at Platform 9 3/4, and finally enjoying Christmas with his friends at Hogwarts.
To buy: Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021, $31.99 (originally $39.99); amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com; and $39.99 at kohls.com.
Lego Marvel: The Avengers
Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, and Nick Fury are all gathered at Avengers tower, where Thanos is either an honored guest or a party crasher—that's all up to your kids after they've opened the 24 doors of this calendar. The accessories include cheerful holiday items as well as the power to destroy the universe.
To buy: Lego Marvel: The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021, $31.99 (originally $39.99); amazon.com, walmart.com, target.com; and $39.99 at kohls.com.
Lego Harry Potter 2019
If you're willing to pay a little bit extra, you can pick up a Harry Potter calendar from an earlier year, like this one from 2019 that has us hungry for a holiday feast at Hogwarts.
To buy: Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2019, $45; walmart.com.
Lego City 2020
Lego City police appear to have their hands full keeping the town safe from some shady characters, even as Santa is on the scene to deliver presents. This calendar includes a number of vehicle builds too.
To buy: Lego City Advent Calendar 2020, $41; amazon.com.