Lego's 2021 Advent Calendars Are Already Selling Out, but You Can Get Them for Less Right Now

There's never been a better time to buy a Lego advent calendar than right now. Or, well, maybe if you're the planning type, you could argue that it would have been wise to buy one months ago, before the rest of us realized that we need to get our acts together and order one before December 1, which is frighteningly close. But anyway, at this very moment, there are still plenty of these exciting Lego-themed countdowns to Christmas on shelves, and they're at the lowest prices they've been all year.