12 Best Christmas Gifts for Kids You Can Buy Online This Year
It's more important than ever that children have new things to play with. We think tried-and-true pretend play, building sets, and dolls are your best bet to help kids use their imagination and away from a screen. Everything on this list will present your child with a classic way to play, with choices at all price points and for every age.
Melissa & Doug Vroom & Zoom Interactive Dashboard
Being stuck indoors doesn't have to keep your preschooler from practicing those driving skills! This wooden console has it all: a wheel that spins, horn that beeps, key that turns, and GPS that scrolls to show them where they're headed, plus a bunch more buttons and even a gear shift for great pretend play. Ages 3 to 7
To buy: $44; amazon.com
Crayola Baby Shark Art Set
Be the hero who keeps a preschooler busy for a stretch with this impressive art set, stocked with 35 washable markers and 40 crayons in every color, plus 15 Baby Shark-themed coloring pages. Ages 3 and up
To buy: $18; amazon.com
GUND Baby Tinkle Crinkle & Friends Arch Activity Gym
Is there a baby on your shopping list? This adorable version of the classic arched playmat includes a cloud-shaped tummy time pillow, hanging toys, a sun-shaped mirror, and the GUND's famous rainbow caterpillar, Tinkle Crinkle, along one side. Cute and fun and safe for babies right from birth. Ages 0 to 2
To buy: $88; amazon.com
Melissa & Doug Large Pegasus
This sturdily constructed soft and plush Pegasus from Melissa & Doug stands on its hind legs, more than 3. 5 feet tall on a 2-foot-long oval base. It's bound to capture your child's imagination. Ages 3 and up
To buy: $65; amazon.com
Sphero Mini
Your junior programmer will love this tech-y STEM toy. Sphero Mini is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights. The perfect entry into robotics for beginners, it's powered by a free Sphero Edu app that allows kids to create and customize games and code Sphero Mini by drawing on the screen, using drag and drop coding blocks, or writing JavaScript. Ages 8 and up
To buy: $50; amazon.com
QuadPro Magnetic Travel Chess Set With Folding Chess Board
The miniseries The Queen's Gambit has sparked new interest in chess among adults and school kids alike. This magnetic travel set is great if you have youngsters in the house—if they bump the board, you won't lose your places. Ages 6 and up
To buy: $20; amazon.com
Little Tikes Real Wood Pizza Restaurant
First, adorable. But also, we've encouraged toddlers to pretend-cook for years, so why shouldn't they pretend-cook something super-gourmet and delicious like brick oven pizza? This set offers plenty of pretend play. Ages 3 and up
To buy: $249; amazon.com
GoldieBlox Crystal Growing Kit
Get a preteen involved in this STEM project that results in super-cool, homemade crystals. Ages 10 and up
To buy: $23; amazon.com
Hape Math Monster Scale Toy
This may be the cutest STEM toy ever. This silly scale does a sneaky job of giving your kid number sense. The scales even out when nine is on one side and six and three go together on the other. But an eight weighs in more than the two and three combined, and so on. Ages 3 and up
To buy: $33; amazon.com
Crayola Ultimate Light Board
Your budding artist will adore being able to create on this cool reusable light board, which comes complete with gel markers and a light to showcase masterpieces. It just requires three AA batteries that aren't included.
To buy: $25; amazon.com
Barbie Inspiring Women Dolls
This educational series of Barbie dolls aims to celebrate role models and will serve to blend playtime with lessons on incredible historical icons like Maya Angelou, Sally Ride, Frida Kahlo, and Katherine Johnson. Ages 3 and up
To buy: $25 and up; amazon.com
The Animal by Spin Master
The unboxing of this vehicle is a hoot: Your kid follows directions to unleash the growling truck from the cage it comes in. The Animal from Spin Master is a remote-control vehicle complete with retractable (but not sharp) claws, and it's fun to play with long after the unboxing is done. Ages 4 and up
To buy: $35; target.com
Pottery Barn Kids White Cottage Dollhouse
This classic wooden house comes ready to be decorated and populated in whatever way your kid sees fit, or you can buy a family and some furniture separately. We like the idea that your kid might use their imagination and make their own scene! Ages 3 and up
To buy: $79 (originally $99); potterybarnkids.com