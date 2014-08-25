Five Fun Fall Treats
Rat Bites
Nothing says fall like apples and pumpkins. Embrace autumn with recipes for pumpkin chiffon pie, apple cupcakes, and more. There's something for everyone to enjoy!
Rat Bites
Transform a store-bought donut into a spooky Halloween treat.
Advertisement
Advertisement
How to Make Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
This fall favorite gets an update with a gingersnap crust.
Cute and Easy Cupcakes that Look Like Apples
These apple cupcakes will be the start of your child's next party!
Advertisement
How To Make Apple Pops
Reinvent apples with this simple fall treat.
How to Roll Out Pie Dough
Rolling out pie dough has never been easier thanks to these quick tips.
Make an Octapple
Make an Octapple for your child's next party--or try it as a fun after-school snack.
Copyright © Meredith Corporation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement