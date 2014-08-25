Five Fun Fall Treats

August 24, 2014

Nothing says fall like apples and pumpkins. Embrace autumn with recipes for pumpkin chiffon pie, apple cupcakes, and more. There's something for everyone to enjoy!

Rat Bites

Transform a store-bought donut into a spooky Halloween treat.

How to Make Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

This fall favorite gets an update with a gingersnap crust.

Cute and Easy Cupcakes that Look Like Apples

These apple cupcakes will be the start of your child's next party!

How To Make Apple Pops

Reinvent apples with this simple fall treat.

How to Roll Out Pie Dough

Rolling out pie dough has never been easier thanks to these quick tips.

Make an Octapple

Make an Octapple for your child's next party--or try it as a fun after-school snack.

