Father's Day Food & Recipes

Show Dad how much you care this Father's Day by cooking him his favorite foods. From breakfasts in bed to special grill meals, our recipes are sure to inspire lots of lip-smacking!

Most Recent

9 Light and Healthy Grill Recipes

Healthier burgers and fresh sides team up for an easygoing backyard feast even your picky eaters won’t be able to resist. Mix and match your family’s faves.
7 Mexican-Inspired Slow-Cooker Meals

Plug in the Crock-Pot and spice up supper with these family-friendly recipes packed with Latin flavor.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

See how to turn store-bought ice cream sandwiches into one impressive (and easy!) dessert.
A Special Breakfast Idea for Father's Day

For a breakfast that will make everyone happy this Father's Day, especially Dad, try a Build-Your-Own Pancake bar.
A Summer Dessert They'll Go Wild For

The Perfect Pie for Every Occasion

Whether you're serving a slice of pie at the end of a grand holiday meal or as the sweet finish to a weeknight dinner, we've got a recipe for you.
More Father's Day Food & Recipes

20 Dinner-Worthy Sandwich Recipes They'll Love

Like the sliced bread they're served on, sandwiches are an ingenious modern invention—perfect for lunches and quick weekday dinners. Our inspired recipes for sandwiches, wraps, and burgers are sure to please your crowd.
Summer Backyard BBQ

Nothing says summer quite like the smoky-sweet flavor of a backyard BBQ. Here are some cool ways to beat the heat and fuel summer fun. It's time to grab your tongs, fire up the grill, and get cooking!
No-Cook Summer Dinners

It's Burger Time: 10 Recipes to Up Your Grill Game

Mexican-Inspired Dinner Recipes

7 Summer Fruit Desserts

Sizzling Summer Sandwiches

Say hello to the sunny season with our tasty summertime sandwich creations.

