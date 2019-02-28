First Father's Day Gift Ideas We Love
These thoughtful, meaningful, and practical gifts are sure to thrill a new dad on his first Father's Day.
Player 1 T-Shirt & Matching Onesie
This cute matching tee and onesie set is perfect for the video game loving new pop. The set is $17.99-$29.99.
Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA by Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon's adorable board book would make a super-cute gift for a new dad. It was inspired by The Tonight Show's own experience doing everything he could to ensure that his daughter's first word would be "Dada!" It's $5 on Amazon.
Clio
This single serving brewer makes premium coffee, espresso, and tea with high pressure brewing. It's $149 on Cliocoffee.com.
HSD Diaper Bag Backpack
This super-practical, tactical diaper bag will ensure a new dad is prepared at all times with a huge main compartment that fits enough gear for two kiddos, a padded hydration bladder or laptop pocket, a baby wipe pocket, stroller straps, and a large diaper changing mat. It's $89.99 on Amazon.
Herschel Strand Sprout Diaper Bag-Black
This high-quality, large, lightweight, and easily organized diaper bag is a winner for any new parent. It's $110 on Amazon.
Crosley Voyager Turntable
For the music lover, this stylish, three-speed turntable is modeled after vintage, suitcase-style players. It can be used on its own or plugged into your existing stereo system with the RCA outputs and features a built-in Bluetooth receiver that streams digital music from any device. It's $80 at Pottery Barn.
Nodpod Weighted Sleep Therapy
For the sleep-deprived dad, this weighted sleep mask reduces stress and anxiety while promoting deep sleep. It's $34 at Amazon.
Nick's Swedish Style Ice Cream Pappa Pack
For the new dad who has a sweet tooth, consider this father-focused bundle of the best light ice cream out there. For $60, choose six pints in flavors like Coffee Karamell and Triple Choklad on Nicks.com.
Every Man Jack Body Wash & Cologne
Self-care is essential for all new parents, so treat a new dad to this Every Man Jack bundle featuring the line's certified cruelty-free Cedarwood cologne and body wash. It's $28 on Amazon.
Comptoir Sud Pacifique Souffle Des Indes Cologne
It might be a little while until he can take a luxurious international vacay, but a cologne like Comptoir Sud Pacifique's Souffle Des Indes could serve as a sexy pick-me-up in the meantime. It features clean citrusy notes of bergamot, kumquat, and mandarin as well as cardamom, teak wood, musk, and amber. The EDP starts at $52 for 30mL on ComptoirSudPacifique.us.
Techie Apron with Smart Pocket
New dads are endlessly multitasking, which is why one who loves to be behind the grill or tooling around in the kitchen will get a lot of use out of this Techie Apron with Smart Pocket that makes cooking, texting, and calling a breeze with a built-in see-through, swipe-friendly, pocket window. It's $30 on GreatUsefulStuff.com.
Bonnie Plants Grillers Herb Plant Garden Kit
New fathers who have a green thumb might find it a bit more challenging to keep up with plant dad duties while they're caring for a newborn, but Bonnie Plants' easy-to-grow herb collection keeps it simple and supplies herbs for summery dinners without a hefty investment of time, space, and expertise.
This bundle kit includes Greek oregano, lemon thyme, rosemary, and garden sage and is $15 on shop.bonnieplants.com.
Stack 52 Quick Sweat Fitness Dice
Working out might not be top of mind for a tired new dad, but it could be an instant mood lifter. And he can make it even more fun with this bodyweight exercise workout game that involves rolling dice to get a combination of low- to high-impact moves to create the perfect, fast-paced circuit session. It's $34 on Amazon.