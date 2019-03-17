12 Best Father's Day Gifts for Your Husband or Partner
Bose SoundSport® Wireless Headphones
Whether your husband is a gym rat or a music lover or both, these practical, high-quality ear buds will be put to good use. They're on sale for $99 at Nordstrom.
Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily
If your partner is especially health-conscious, he'll love this super-charged superfood greens supplement, made with 75 clean, whole food-sourced ingredients that double as adaptogens and antioxidants (like pea protein, organic wheat grass juice powder, spirulina, chlorella powder, Reishi mushroom powder). A 30-day supply is $119 on Amazon.
Legiral Massage Gun
Whether your partner is big on working out or is just prone to griping about achy muscles, percussive therapy can help with muscle recovery, pain, lactic acid buildup, and boost his mobility. Reviewers on Amazon highly recommend Legiral's Massage Gun, which retails for $130.
Star Wars Vader 'Best Dad in the Galaxy' Mug
For the bae who's a major Star Wars fan, this Vader-themed mug is a fun and practical option. It's $20 on Amazon.
Sptlimes 77-Piece Fishing Lures Kit
Help your partner gear up to go fishing with this lure kit that features six different types of bait and a total of 77 pieces. It's $13 on Amazon.
Bose SoundLink Color II
With Bose technology that packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker, a built-in mic for speakerphone so your S.O. can take conference and personal calls from 30 feet away, and an easy grab-and-go design, this speaker will make life easier for them. It's $130 on Amazon.
Goodfellow & Co. Briefcase Bag
This multi-tasking 3-in-1 briefcase could be a daily work bag, gym bag, or adventure bag for your partner. The roomy, stylish briefcase-backpack hybrid fits a laptop, clothes, books, and more. It's on sale for $24 at Target.
KILIAN PARIS Black Phantom Cologne
Kilian Paris' Black Phantom will give your partner pirate vibes with its notes of rum accord from Martinique, coffee, and vetiver essence. The splurge-y scent is $240 for 50mL on ByKilian.com.
GoPro HERO9 Black
If your S.O. is the type to enjoy making action videos or social clips of his hikes or other outdoor adventurers, consider this action cam, which retails for $380 at bhphotovideo.com.
iPad
Everyone can use an iPad, so if your partner doesn't have one yet, or has been saying they'd like a dedicated one for a specific purpose, like working out or cooking, snag them a 2020 32GB version discounted currently on Amazon for $300.
Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station
For the dad who's seriously obsessed with ensuring no summer storm gets the best of their family, check out this well-reviewed Jackery Explorer generator, which can be solar charged or through an AC power outlet or via car. It's on sale for $1450 on Jackery.com.
L.L.Bean’s Carefree Unshrinkable Tees
These supersoft cotton tees come in regular and tall length and resist wrinkles, stains, shrinking, fading, and pilling. They retail for $20 on LLBean.com.