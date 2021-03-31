27 Father's Day Quotes for Kids to Share with Dad

By Nicole Harris
March 31, 2021
Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images

It can be hard to put your never-ending love for Dad into words. That's why we rounded up 27 quotes for kids to write in their Father's Day cards. Whether you want a sentimental saying or a funny message that'll make him chuckle, these "Happy Father's Day" quotes from daughters and sons will make Dad feel extra special. They also work for grandparents, uncles, stepdads, family friends, and other father figures!

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Dave Attell

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"When you're young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he's just a regular guy who wears a cape."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Emile Gaboriau

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely."

3 of 27

Terri Guillemets

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds."

Advertisement

4 of 27

Unknown

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."

5 of 27

Johann Friedrich Von Schiller

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"It is not flesh and blood, but the heart which makes us fathers and sons."

6 of 27

Charles Wadsworth

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay.

"By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Tim Russert

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get."

8 of 27

George Strait

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end."

9 of 27

Hillary Lytle

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Reed Markham

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow."

11 of 27

Fanny Fern

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"To her, the name of father was another name for love."

12 of 27

Anne Geddes

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Unknown

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way."

14 of 27

Jim Valvano

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me."

15 of 27

Pam Brown

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventures, story-tellers, and singers of songs."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Steve Martin

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"A father carries pictures where his money used to be."

17 of 27

Erika Cosby

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Fathers just have a way of putting everything together."

18 of 27

Paul Walker

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"I think my mom put it best. She said, 'Little girls soften their daddy's hearts.'"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Unknown

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father."

20 of 27

Susan Gale

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day."

21 of 27

Liza Minnelli

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Unknown

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad." 

23 of 27

Thomas J. Langley

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"When you need real understanding, when you need someone to care, when you need someone to guide you... A father's always there."

24 of 27

Unknown

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead he picks you up, brushes you off, and lets you try again."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

George Herbert

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters."

26 of 27

Clarence Budington Kelland

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it."

27 of 27

Gregory E. Lang

Credit: Art: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay

"A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Nicole Harris