27 Father's Day Quotes for Kids to Share with Dad
It can be hard to put your never-ending love for Dad into words. That's why we rounded up 27 quotes for kids to write in their Father's Day cards. Whether you want a sentimental saying or a funny message that'll make him chuckle, these "Happy Father's Day" quotes from daughters and sons will make Dad feel extra special. They also work for grandparents, uncles, stepdads, family friends, and other father figures!
Dave Attell
"When you're young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he's just a regular guy who wears a cape."
Emile Gaboriau
"A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely."
Terri Guillemets
"Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds."
Unknown
"A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."
Johann Friedrich Von Schiller
"It is not flesh and blood, but the heart which makes us fathers and sons."
Charles Wadsworth
"By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong."
Tim Russert
"The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get."
George Strait
"Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end."
Hillary Lytle
"Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children."
Reed Markham
"Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow."
Fanny Fern
"To her, the name of father was another name for love."
Anne Geddes
"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad."
Unknown
"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way."
Jim Valvano
"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me."
Pam Brown
"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventures, story-tellers, and singers of songs."
Steve Martin
"A father carries pictures where his money used to be."
Erika Cosby
"Fathers just have a way of putting everything together."
Paul Walker
"I think my mom put it best. She said, 'Little girls soften their daddy's hearts.'"
Unknown
"Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father."
Susan Gale
"A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day."
Liza Minnelli
"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future."
Unknown
"Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad."
Thomas J. Langley
"When you need real understanding, when you need someone to care, when you need someone to guide you... A father's always there."
Unknown
"A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead he picks you up, brushes you off, and lets you try again."
George Herbert
"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters."
Clarence Budington Kelland
"My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it."
Gregory E. Lang
"A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men."