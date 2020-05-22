Yes, you can make Father's Day 2020 special even while social distancing thanks to these gift ideas and virtual activities that dad can enjoy at home.

It's time to celebrate dad! This June, instead of navigating crowds and the new rules of social distancing, stay safely at home instead of with these fun, unique, and tasty ways to celebrate this special day.

Grill an Italian Feast

Father's Day is prime time to fire up the grill, but instead of traditional steaks, how about a meal that that's also an activity for the whole family? Queue a grilled pizza party! Mancrate will send all the supplies you'll need including a personalized pizza peel for dad, recipe book, and pizza stones for the grill. Added bonus: Dad has to pry open the wooden crate first with the included crowbar. Then you all get to spin some dough before you crisp up that homemade crust on the grill.

Breakfast and Baseball in Bed

Professional sports may be on hiatus in the U.S. right now, but you can still hit a home run for dad. Our favorite trick: Dial up live baseball from South Korea, conveniently on first thing in the morning when dad wakes. Turn pancakes and maple syrup into ballpark style treats to enjoy in bed with a "home" game watching party box.

Play a Few Old-School Outdoor Games

Get out and enjoy the June sunshine with a few classic outdoor games for the whole family. A one-on-one game of catch (maybe with a new Father's Day mitt), a relay race for the whole family to compete in, or try the Boredom Relief Kit with soft knit versions of family favorites like Bocce, hacky sack, and frisbee. Or, plan a scavenger hunt with a high-tech twist with Watson Adventures that connects a live "hunt host" with players around the country.

Give the Gift of Gym Time

If dad is missing the gym, bring the gym to home to him by setting up a Fyt Virtual Personal Training session. He'll break a sweat and keep up his fitness routine with a personalized workout, done one-on-one with a trainer. Sweeten the gift by throwing in a few resistance bands or new workout clothes.

Commemorate the First Year with a Craft

For new dads, consider crafting up something special. Preserving baby footprints in a keepsake frame is a great first Father's Day project (just make sure to use baby safe washable ink or inkless print paper). And while you're at it, order up some of the cute Big & Littles Collection of dad shirts and onesies from Spunky Stork for dad and baby. A few of our favorite matching sets: Taco / Taquito, French Fry / Tater Tot, The Legend / The Legacy, and Grill Master / Grill Novice.

Host a Virtual Game Night

Give dad some grown-up time with a virtual game night complete with pro tips complements of Masterclass. Two cool gift options: Poker lessons from "Kid Poker" Daniel Negreanu and chess strategies with grandmaster Garry Kasparov. Toss in some new cards and chips or a fun new chess set. Bonus: It's possible both parents can play in real life after the kids go to bed.

Set Up a Tiki Bar

Of course, every great game player deserves a great cocktail. Instead of just stocking the bar, why not make dad his very own Tiki Bar—with a few added juice boxes for the kids! Beer and wine are easy to add to the setup; try some of Tussock Jumper's sustainably sourced options, like a lush Malbec from Mendoza. Or try out a refreshing summer recipe for a classic Piña Colada from Caribe Hilton: Blend 2 oz. light rum, 1 oz. coconut cream, 1 oz. heavy cream, and 6 oz. pineapple juice. Add ½ cup crushed ice and blend for an additional 15 seconds. Serve in the sun with a pineapple wedge and a cherry.

Go Backyard Glamping