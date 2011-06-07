Father's Day Crafts for Kids: 21 Too-Cute Gift Ideas for Dad

This Father's Day, surprise Dad with a personalized cookie pop made from Nilla Wafers and a chocolate filling.

To make it, microwave 2 tablespoons chocolate chips according to the package directions. Use a spoon to spread about a teaspoon of the chocolate on the back of a Nilla Wafer. Center a lollipop stick (available at craft stores) in the chocolate, then place another cookie on top. Let the chocolate set.

Mold and snip fruit chews and soft candy (we used Tootsie Roll Midgees, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, and spice drops) to make hair and other features. If needed, reheat the remaining chocolate in 10-second bursts until it's melted, then transfer it to a ziplock bag. Snip off a corner of the bag, then pipe on the chocolate to attach the candy pieces and white confetti sprinkle eyes.

Use a black edible food marker to draw pupils and other details. Finish by taping a card stock shirt to the lollipop stick.

Idea by Lindsay Ann Morton