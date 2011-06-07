Father's Day Crafts for Kids: 21 Too-Cute Gift Ideas for Dad
Leather Bracelet
Leather cording toughens up this simple accessory. Try braiding one in the colors of Dad’s favorite team!
Craft by Taryn Mohrman and Joel Henriques of Made by Joel
Fish Windsock
Make a colorful fish windsock that Dad can hang from the porch to remind him of his last fishing trip.
Start with a large sheet of crafts foam for your windsock base; play with cut pieces of colorful crafts foam to create fish patterns to decorate it. Glue the fish shapes to the large sheet. Roll the large sheet and staple the ends together. Attach ribbons in various colors and lengths at the bottom, and add one ribbon at the top to hang the windsock.
Rockin' Card
After receiving this DIY Father's Day card, Dad can regale the kids with tales of his epic disc collection.
Craft by Taryn Mohrman and Joel Henriques of Made by Joel
Do (Or Not!) Disturb Door Hanger
Does Daddy want to nap — or is he ready to play, play, play? No more confusion with this door hanger craft!
Craft by Taryn Mohrman and Joel Henriques of Made by Joel
Little-Helper Gift Vouchers
Print these certificates for your kids to color in. Dad can trade one in for some no-fuss help around the house.
Craft by Taryn Mohrman and Joel Henriques of Made by Joel
Superhero Cookies
Dads can never get enough sweets! Have kids decorate sugar cookies with food toppings so they look like superhero versions of themselves.
Heartfelt Award
This trophy magnet may be small, but it holds big sentiments for Dad.
To make it, cut two identical trophy cup shapes from gold felt. Bend two 3-inch pieces of gold pipe cleaner into cup handles. Use tacky glue to sandwich the ends of the handles between the felt shapes. Place the trophy between two pieces of waxed paper and set a book on top. Let the trophy dry overnight. Write a message on the felt with black dimensional fabric paint. When the paint's dry, add a self-adhesive magnet to the back.
Family Tree
This desk topper is a quirky way to display family pics—and half the fun is taking the photographs!
Craft by Taryn Mohrman and Joel Henriques of Made by Joel
Sign of Affection
Skip the traditional greeting card. Show Dad some love with a special sign made from painted pieces of pasta.
Desk Organizer for Dad
Help Dad sort office supplies in style with this neat desk organizer.
Watch the video here for extra crafting tips!
Lollypapas
This Father's Day, surprise Dad with a personalized cookie pop made from Nilla Wafers and a chocolate filling.
To make it, microwave 2 tablespoons chocolate chips according to the package directions. Use a spoon to spread about a teaspoon of the chocolate on the back of a Nilla Wafer. Center a lollipop stick (available at craft stores) in the chocolate, then place another cookie on top. Let the chocolate set.
Mold and snip fruit chews and soft candy (we used Tootsie Roll Midgees, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, and spice drops) to make hair and other features. If needed, reheat the remaining chocolate in 10-second bursts until it's melted, then transfer it to a ziplock bag. Snip off a corner of the bag, then pipe on the chocolate to attach the candy pieces and white confetti sprinkle eyes.
Use a black edible food marker to draw pupils and other details. Finish by taping a card stock shirt to the lollipop stick.
Idea by Lindsay Ann Morton
Men's 'Shroom
Give your fun guy a homemade container filled with treats and tagged with a so-bad-it's-good pun.
Start by choosing a small, narrow jar. Cover the lid with colored modeling material. (We used Model Magic to make the caps of our Men's 'Shrooms. If you use an uncolored material, such as Paperclay, simply paint the cap after it's dry.) Sculpt it into a domed mushroom-cap shape. Roll white modeling material into small balls, flatten them into dots, and press them onto the mushroom. Let the cap harden (one to two days) before screwing the lid onto the jar.
Fill the jar with candy and attach a card that reads, "Dad, you're a real fungi!"
Shiny Snake Craft
Raid Dad's closet, then surprise him with a super shiny snake made from one of his tired neckties.
Kid-Crafted Crown
Make Dad feel like a king for the day by crafting him a custom crown out of cardstock and chipboard letters.
Clay Catchall
Decorate Dad's dresser with a clay dish that doubles as a catchall for his coins.
Supplies: White air-dry clay, wax paper, small rolling pin, water, cooking oil, non-washable ink pad, rubber letter stamps or chipboard letters, cotton swab
Directions: Knead a piece of clay for a few seconds, then flatten it on wax paper and roll it out so it's ⅛" thick. To smooth the surface of the clay, wipe a little water on top and let it sit for about ten minutes. Use your finger to apply a thin film of cooking oil to the surface that you're going to stamp. Ink your stamp and press it into the wet clay. Use a cotton swab to clean up any undesired impressions or excess oil. Mold the edges up to create a bowl or dish and let it dry for two to three days on wax paper.
Garden Markers
Looking for a Father's Day craft for a green-thumbed dad? Have kids make garden stakes from craft foam and popsicle sticks!
Simply cut out a mix of craft-foam fruits and vegetables. Glue the shapes onto wooden craft sticks and let dry, then plant these adorable markers in Dad's garden.
Personalized Paperweight
Rock, fabric, scissors, and craft! Turn a stone from the yard into a personalized paperweight for Dad using fabric scraps and glue.
Supplies: Fabric, scissors, fabric glue, water, smooth rocks or stones, wax paper, felt letter stickers
Directions: Make a small cut in the end of the fabric and tear strips from it. Cut the strips into manageable pieces and brush watered down glue on the back (coat each piece as you're using it). Adhere the strip of fabric to the rock. Repeat with additional strips, overlapping the edges of the fabric strips. Set aside to dry on wax paper. Once the rock is dry, brush another layer of glue over the top of the rock and let it dry. Embellish with letter stickers, if desired.
Pom-Pom Pals
Give Dad a furry friend to keep him company while he's at work. He'll love the adorable Father's Day craft for kids!
Cookie Coupons for Dad
Use edible markers to turn classic sandwich cookies into coupons for free hugs and kisses.
Fathers and Sons Photo Keepsake
Get three generations together in one picture with this creative photo twist.
Take a photo of your son's paternal grandfather and print it at letter size. Take a photo of your son's father holding the print. Print the second photo. Take a picture of your son holding that image, then print it out and frame it.
Here's a tip: Photograph your subjects in a well-lit place against a plain background. Print out the photos to be as large as possible, leaving a white border.
Race Track T-Shirt
Dad wins with this Father's Day gift that lets him relax as the kids play.
To make it, place cardboard inside a pre-washed T-shirt to keep the paint from seeping through. On the back of the shirt, paint a racetrack with fabric paint and a foam brush. Let it dry. Draw the outline of the grandstand with black fabric marker, then use a cotton swab to add dots of paint for the spectators' heads. Paint a wide yellow stripe for the start-finish line and let it dry. Use the marker to draw a checkered pattern on the stripe and a dashed line on the road. Set the paint according to the package's directions.
