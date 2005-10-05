How to Make Daddy Day Coupons

Looking for a sweet treat for Dad on Father's Day? Let him cash in these cookie coupons.
October 05, 2005
Advertisement

Start with a box of sandwich cookies, like Snackwell's. To make icing, use mixer on low speed to beat together 1/2 box (16 oz.) confectioners' sugar, 1 Tbs. powdered egg whites, and 4 Tbs. water until combined.

Increase speed to high and beat for 4 minutes. Thin icing with 1 Tbs. water until it has the consistency of heavy cream, and spread it over tops of cookies with your finger.

Once the icing's dry, have your kids write loving messages with edible food markers.

Parents Magazine

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com