Leather Bracelet Craft
Help the kids make this the best Father’s Day ever with five awesome handmade gifts designed by the dad behind mod craft site Made by Joel.
Father's Day Crafts for Kids: 19 Too-Cute Gift Ideas for Dad
Impress Dad this year with a homemade gift that he'll keep forever. From desk organizers to cute custom magnets, these Father's Day craft ideas for toddlers, preschoolers, and big kids make perfect presents.
Cool Desk Organizer for Dad
Help your child make this cool office organizer for Father's Day.
Dad's Day Crown Craft
What better way to let the Big Guy know he's king of your heart than with a homemade crown of starry good wishes?
Coupons to Spoil Dad!
Here's an easy, fun project for Father's Day -- or any time of year.
How to Make Daddy Day Coupons
Looking for a sweet treat for Dad on Father's Day? Let him cash in these cookie coupons.