Father's Day

Celebrate Dad with great ideas for crafts, cards, and special gifts that he'll appreciate this Father's Day.

Most Recent

How to Handle Father's Day if You're Grieving a Dad

Father's Day can feel like nothing but a reminder of the man you lost. Dr. Vinay Saranga offers tips to help you get through what can be a very difficult day for those who've experienced loss.
5 Heartwarming Stories of People Finding Their Biological Fathers Through DNA Testing

Dads, sons, and daughters share their incredible stories of connecting with relatives after years apart—just in time for Father's Day.
7 Best Father's Day Gifts for Your Husband or Partner

From health-conscious options to last minute picks and everything inbetween, these Father's Day gift ideas are sure to be loved by your partner.
First Father's Day Gift Ideas We Love

These thoughtful, meaningful, and practical gifts are sure to thrill a new dad on his first Father's Day.
Father's Day Gift Guide 2019

Thoughtful, smart, tech-savvy, and seriously cool gifts for every dad.  
20 Dad Things to Do on Father's Day

Make this Father’s Day a great one with these 20 pop-approved games, projects and activities. Getting messy is definitely required!
More Father's Day

Father's Day Crafts for Kids: 21 Too-Cute Gift Ideas for Dad

Wow Dad this year with a homemade gift that he'll keep forever. From printable cards to cute custom magnets, these Father's Day craft ideas for toddlers, preschoolers and big kids make perfect presents.
Activities to Make Father's Day Special

Father's Day is a unique opportunity for dads and kids to step outside the norm, learn a bit more about each other, and have some fun in the process. Here is a list of activities for fathers to do with their sons and daughters on Father's Day.
Cool Desk Organizer for Dad

The Joys of Fatherhood: I Got You, Babe

Father's Day Gift Ideas

Having a Child Healed the Pain of Father’s Day Years After the Death of My Dad

5 Things Not to Say to My Grieving Children on Father's Day

After my husband died when my kids were 8 and 9, Father's Day became a dreaded milestone—and a day that makes the people who love us uncomfortable. They don't know what to say, but here's what they shouldn't.

All Father's Day

Are Dads Getting Their Due This Father's Day?

Guess Which Celeb Dads Got an Extra-Special Father's Day Gift?

This Video of Jimmy Fallon and Winnie Can't Be Any Cuter

Real-Life Dads Finally Get Their Due

Dad's Day Crown Craft

Print It: You're The Best, Daddy!

How to Make Daddy Day Coupons

Printable Father's Day Cards

Coupons to Spoil Dad!

