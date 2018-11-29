22 Toddler Easter Egg Filler Ideas

By Erinne Magee November 29, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: LL28/Getty Images

Filling plastic eggs this Easter? Keeping a lid on the sugar is easier than you think with these fun ideas.

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Easy Easter Egg Fillers

Credit: Eric Urquhart/Shutterstock

Easter is approaching, and kids everywhere are beginning to daydream about hunting for—and opening up—all of those fun, filled plastic eggs. But filling eggs can for toddlers can be tricky, with jelly beans and hard candies being a no-go. But don't fret, at least not yet. Easter eggs don't have to be stuffed solely with foil-wrapped chocolates and other speckled sugar bombs. You can cut the sweets and keep the fun with these creative ideas for candy-free ways to fill plastic Easter eggs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Puzzle Pieces

Credit: Avery Powell

Try separating the pieces so a few are in each egg. At the end, they have the excitement of putting together an unknown picture!

3 of 23

Erasers

Credit: Bryan McCay

Make homework and coloring projects a bit more fun with cute, colorful mini erasers.

Advertisement

4 of 23

Bubbles

Credit: Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock

Mini bubble bottles are easy to find online, at most big box stores, or even dollar stores. They also fit perfectly inside plastic Easter eggs.

5 of 23

Fruit Snacks

Still sweet enough to please your little sugar fiends, fruit snacks are a great Easter egg filler. And bonus: You can add holiday flair by choosing Annie's, which are shaped like bunnies, or Welch's Easter-themed fruit snacks.

6 of 23

Baking Ingredients

Credit: bbernard/Shutterstock

Guess what we're making?! Involve your kids in Easter dessert by turning it into a hunt: Add an ingredient—like chocolate chips or sprinkles—and a recipe to an egg.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Toy Cars

Credit: Shutterstock

Put a candy-colored car in a larger egg for your little speed demon.

8 of 23

Jewelry

Credit: Photo Joy/Shutterstock 

Anything from stretchy bracelets to earrings, if you child has pierced ears, can fit prettily in a plastic egg.

9 of 23

Beads

Credit: Jeff Harris

Or, help your kid DIY his or her own jewelry by filling eggs with all of the fixings to make bracelets and necklaces.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Bouncy Balls

Credit: marieclaudelemay/Getty Images

Bouncy balls are beloved by many, with the glow-in-the-dark kind being a kid favorite!

11 of 23

Mini Snacks

Goldfish crackers, Annie's crackers, and pretzels all come in bite-size treat bags and can be stuffed securely inside your little love bugs eggs.

12 of 23

Doll Clothes

Credit: Courtesy American Girl Place Cafe

Who knew doll garments folded up so neatly into an egg?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Seed Packets

Credit: Priscilla Gragg

Spring is for flowers and gardens, so start a new tradition by filling eggs with seeds to plant.

14 of 23

Party-Sized Play-Doh

Credit: Bryan McCay

These usually comes in a package of 15, so you can fill an assortment of eggs with every color!

15 of 23

Legos

Credit: Photograph by Mark Lund

What will your tiny builder make this time?!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Hair Clips

Credit: Michael Piazza

Many hair accessories are the perfect size for Easter eggs. For some added fun, buy pastel clips.

17 of 23

Coins

Credit: Bryan McCay

Have a piggy bank aficionado on your hands? Dollar coins won't disappoint. (And if the Easter Bunny can't get to the bank, a dollar bill will do, too!)

18 of 23

Stickers

Credit: Peter Ardito

Fun stickers are always appreciated—and maybe the Bunny will also bring your little one a special book to stick these in.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Temporary Tattoos

Credit: Richard Carpenter

Temporary tattoos are perfect Easter fun. Simply cut out individual tats and stick them in eggs. 

20 of 23

Key Chains

Credit: Tara Donne

A fun key chain will fancy up that backpack! Bonus points is said key chain is Easter-themed.

21 of 23

Mini Nail Polish

Credit: Shutterstock

Children love painting their nails, and both Piggy Paint and Hopscotch brands are non-toxic and safe for young paws.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Lip Balm

Credit: Courtesy of Target X Disney

Tubes of flavored lip balm, in fruity flavors, are another great Easter egg alternative. 

23 of 23

Choosing Safe Easter Egg Fillers

Credit: LL28/Getty Images

Of course, keep your child's age in mind when filling eggs. Remember that many small items may pose a choking hazard and are not recommended for little kids. So pick age-appropriate trinkets for your eggs to ensure happy hunting!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next