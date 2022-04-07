The Best Easter Trivia and Fun Facts for Kids

Why do people dye eggs for Easter? Where did the Easter Bunny originate? Learn these fun facts (and more) in our round-up of Easter trivia for kids.

An image of a little boy and his mom on an Easter egg scavenger hunt.

For little ones, Easter is a fun celebration filled with chocolate bunnies, egg hunts, and delicious brunch. Many kids don't realize that the springtime holiday has cultural and religious significance that has shaped traditions throughout history.

This year, take the opportunity to teach your children about the story of Easter with our round-up of facts and trivia. You'll learn why people eat lamb on Easter, where the Easter bunny came from, and more. Consider saving these fun facts to share while coloring Easter eggs with the family. They can also serve as conservation starters at Easter brunch!

What is the significance of Easter?

Answer: Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter is one of the most important days in Christianity and celebrates Jesus' resurrection three days after he was crucified. It also follows a period called Lent, during which people often reflect and give up something they enjoy to remember the sacrifices made by Jesus.

When is Easter celebrated?

Answer: Easter is always celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox (or the official first day of spring).

Based on this criteria, Easter always falls between March 22 and April 25 in the Gregorian calendar. In 2022, the holiday will be celebrated on Sunday, April 17. That said, it's important to note that not everyone celebrates on the same day. In fact, Eastern Orthodox churches use another day based on an entirely different calendar (the Julian calendar), which means the holiday often takes place later.

Why do people dye eggs for Easter?

Answer: Eggs symbolize new beginnings, like spring.

Eggs have been used throughout history as a symbol of rebirth, which was adopted to represent the resurrection. The first painted and decorated Easter eggs were recorded in the 13th century. And the earliest Easter eggs were often painted with substances like vegetable dye and charcoal.

True or false: The White House Easter Egg Roll has been around for over 200 years.

Answer: True

The famous White House Easter Egg Roll first began in the 1870s when children started rolling eggs (and themselves) down Capitol Hill on the Monday after Easter. It became so popular and took such a toll on the grounds, Congress passed a law forbidding it in 1876. But two years later, President Rutherford B. Hayes issued an order allowing all children to roll their Easter eggs at the White House, and the practice has been a tradition ever since. This year, the Easter Egg Roll will take place on April 18 and people apply for tickets through an online lottery.

Where did the original Easter bunny come from?

Answer: Europe

Some say the Easter bunny first started as Eostre, the Germanic and Saxon goddess of the spring and the dawn. Her sacred animal was a hare. Others say German immigrants first brought the Easter bunny to America in the 1700s with their tradition of an egg-laying hare called "Osterhase" or "Oschter Haws." No matter how the story of the Easter bunny started, we're certainly hoppy it did.

Does everyone celebrate with the Easter bunny?

Answer: No

While the Easter bunny is very popular in the United States, some other countries have their own animal to usher in the spring holiday. In some parts of Germany, for example, people celebrate with the Easter Fox or the Easter Rooster. And in Australia, you'll hear about the Easter Bilby, a small marsupial with rabbit-like ears and a pointy nose.

Why do people eat lamb on Easter?

Answer: Lamb is used as a symbol for Jesus Christ

In scripture, Jesus is referred to as the "lamb of God." Lamb also has a history of being used as a sacrificial animal. In addition to lamb, people eat other Easter favorites like eggs, ham, and cheese.

What is the week between Palm Sunday and Easter called?

Answer: Holy Week