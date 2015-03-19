Healthy (And Cute!) Easter Treats for Kids
Vegan Meringue Bunnies
Traditional meringues call for egg whites, but these sub in aquafaba, the liquid in canned chickpeas. (Sounds gross, but stay with us.) Free of the top allergens, they’re perfect for playdates or preschool treats.
Butterly Bagels and Apples
If it’s convenient, pick up bagels from a local bakery. Not only will they be delicious, they’ll also be made right on the premises, reducing their carbon footprint. Buy in bulk, slice, and freeze any extras on the same day.
Natural Gummies
These chewy candies are an eco-friendly version of their packaged cousins. They’re made with agar-agar, a plant-based alternative to gelatin that’s derived from red algae. You can find it in Asian or health-food stores, or online.
Dairy-Free Chocolate Fondue With Fruit Flowers
Thread berries, grapes, and kiwi pieces onto 8- to 9-in. bamboo skewers, leaving room at the ends for perfect pineapple flowers that are a cinch to make with a cookie cutter.
Veggie Flowers
For tulips, cut the tops off mini sweet peppers; for daisies, cut the mini pepper into ½-inchwide rings. Remove the seeds and use the knife to make a small hole in the bottom of the tulip or on one side of the ring. Insert string beans into holes, and serve with your favorite dip.
Cheese-and-Cracker Chicks
Cheese and crackers have never been cuter than in this snack idea from Meet the Dubiens. Whole-wheat crackers topped with circles of sliced cheese transform into charming little chicks when adorned with carrot feet, noses, and head feathers. Dots of black food coloring mark the eyes and a bed of baby spinach creates a perfect nest.
Bunny Pancakes
Whether you whip them up for breakfast or for a midday snack, these adorable bunny pancakes from Muffin Tin Mom are guaranteed to get your kids hopping to the table.
The trick is drawing the bunny on the skillet with squirt bottles of white and pink pancake batter. Make the pancakes super-healthy by using berry juice instead of red food coloring to color the pink batter, and add raisins and/or berries for the eyes and nose instead of M&Ms and chocolate chips. Also, consider opting for whole-wheat batter.
Carrot Veggie Pizzas
When the Easter Bunny gets tired of plain old carrots, we bet he chows down on this carrot veggie pizza from Hungry Happenings. Form dough into a carrot shape and then topped with veggie cream cheese, shredded carrots, and broccoli heads. The slices will keep for up to two days in the fridge, making them just the thing for impromptu snacking.
Carrot-and-Hummus Patches
Hummus and carrots are always a great go-to snack, so why not update your presentation for Easter with this idea from La Receta de la Felicidad?
"Plant" baby carrots, topped with sprigs of fresh cilantro or parsley, in small terra-cotta pots filled with hummus for a bright springtime spread.
Chicken-and-Egg Cookie Cutter Sandwiches
What kiddo could resist these tiny finger sandwiches created by Red Stamp that look like new chicks breaking out of their shells? Use a chick cookie cutter on cheese slices and an egg cookie cutter on whole-wheat bread -- and make sure to sneak some spinach, avocado, and turkey inside the sammy for extra nutrition.
Bunny Bagels
Is there anything you can't do with a mini bagel? Apparently not, based on these easy, enchanting bunny bagels created by Mommyapolis. Spread the bagels with peanut butter or cream cheese and use pretzel sticks for ears, cheese for the cheeks and teeth, carrots for the whiskers, and raisins, small nuts, or mini chocolate chips for the eyes. If you lay out the ingredients, your kids can assemble their own bunnies.
Funny Bunny Pears
Once your kids stop laughing at these hilarious hare faces, they'll gobble up the pear pieces without any arguments. Though artsy food plates can sometimes result in a Pinterest fail, this creation from Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons is so easy we promise you can pull it off. Keep it candy-free by using raisins for the eyes, berries for the nose, and nuts for the teeth.
Hard-Boiled Chicks
What's Easter without hard-boiled eggs? Avoid the mess of dying eggshells by decorating the egg that's inside to resemble a little chick, as in this idea from Be Centsable. Use peppers, bacon, raisins, carrots, or whatever you have on hand to add eyes, beaks, and head feathers. See what your kids' imagination can create!
Easter Egg Quesadillas
Decorating healthy food is just as much fun as decorating cookies or cupcakes, so let your kids go to town on simple cheese quesadillas that are cut into egg shapes. This idea from Itsy Bitsy Foodies also includes toppings like cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa, beans, and avocado.
Yogurt Chicks
Use paint pens to draw eyes and a beak onto small, cleaned glass jars (like baby food jars); let dry. Fill the jars with your favorite yogurt, then top with shredded coconut.
Banana Bunny Pops
For each pop, cut two 1-inchlong skinny ovals from the ribs of a cupcake liner; crease the middle to make the ears. Cut a banana into 2-inch pieces. Push an ice-pop stick into each piece; freeze for 5 minutes. Pour candy melts into a bowl and microwave per package instructions until smooth (if it's lumpy, stir in about ¼ tsp. of vegetable shortening); let cool slightly. Remove pops from the freezer and dip into the candy. Let the excess drip off and place on a wax paper – covered cookie sheet. Add jumbo nonpareils for the eyes and nose. Slide the ears behind the head and chill in the fridge until ready to serve. To present upright, press each stick into a piece of fabric-covered flow