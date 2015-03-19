Healthy (And Cute!) Easter Treats for Kids

Whether you whip them up for breakfast or for a midday snack, these adorable bunny pancakes from Muffin Tin Mom are guaranteed to get your kids hopping to the table.

The trick is drawing the bunny on the skillet with squirt bottles of white and pink pancake batter. Make the pancakes super-healthy by using berry juice instead of red food coloring to color the pink batter, and add raisins and/or berries for the eyes and nose instead of M&Ms and chocolate chips. Also, consider opting for whole-wheat batter.