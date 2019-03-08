Easy Easter Breakfast Ideas

By Anna Helm Baxter
March 08, 2019
Credit: Courtesy of Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Make breakfast special for your peeps with one of these surprisingly simple recipes. Jelly beans on the side are optional but recommended.

Bunny in the Hole

Credit: Courtesy of Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Baking these cute bunny toasts in the oven means the egg whites set without your having to flip them in a pan and lets you prep more than one at a time.

Carrot Cake Donuts

Credit: Courtesy of Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Donut pans look like muffin pans but with a slightly different shape. They make donuts a cinch to bake at home!

Easter Egg Granola Tarts

Credit: Courtesy of Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
The key to a crunchy granola base is letting the crust cool completely in the oven with the door propped open. For a chewier crust, cool on a rack and store in an airtight container until ready to decorate.

Pancake Breakfast Bake

Credit: Courtesy of Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Love your own pancake recipe? Go for it! Use ¼ cup batter for each pancake to make twelve 4-in. rounds. Let cool before using.

Sunny Avocado Toasts

Credit: Dane Tashima
Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Broccoli & Cheese Frittata Cups

Credit: Greg DuPree
Protein goodness in an on-the-go size.

Easy-Freezy Burritos

Credit: Yunhee Kim
Wrap burritos tightly in foil, then store in zip-top bags. Chill up to 3 days, or freeze up to 3 months!

