Easy Easter Breakfast Ideas
Make breakfast special for your peeps with one of these surprisingly simple recipes. Jelly beans on the side are optional but recommended.
Bunny in the Hole
Baking these cute bunny toasts in the oven means the egg whites set without your having to flip them in a pan and lets you prep more than one at a time.
Carrot Cake Donuts
Donut pans look like muffin pans but with a slightly different shape. They make donuts a cinch to bake at home!
Easter Egg Granola Tarts
The key to a crunchy granola base is letting the crust cool completely in the oven with the door propped open. For a chewier crust, cool on a rack and store in an airtight container until ready to decorate.
Pancake Breakfast Bake
Love your own pancake recipe? Go for it! Use ¼ cup batter for each pancake to make twelve 4-in. rounds. Let cool before using.
Sunny Avocado Toasts
Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner!
Broccoli & Cheese Frittata Cups
Protein goodness in an on-the-go size.
Easy-Freezy Burritos
Wrap burritos tightly in foil, then store in zip-top bags. Chill up to 3 days, or freeze up to 3 months!