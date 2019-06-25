Food & Recipes

Try our Easter recipes for delicious family meals everyone will enjoy, especially the kids.

Most Recent

Los Angeles News Anchor Warns Other Parents After Her Daughter Choked on Easter Candy

In a video shared on social media Sunday, Today in LA's Daniella Guzman explained that her daughter had choked on a pink Starburst.
Is Your Teen Too Old for Treats From the Easter Bunny?

Maybe not, as one mom learned.
We Tried This Year's New Easter Candy and This Was the Winner

Our staff taste-tested all the new Easter candy so you'll know exactly what to put in those Easter baskets.
Hop to It! Peeps-Flavored Coffee and Donuts Are On Their Way to Dunkin' Donuts

The new spring menu launches April 1 at Dunkin' locations nationwide.
Crack into This: How Much Sugar Is in Your Favorite Easter Candy?

Are you getting more added sugar than you bargained for?
Here Are the Best Easter Recipes for a Perfect Family Brunch, According to Pinterest

Check out Easter brunch recipes that people are pinning and loving. 
More Food & Recipes

Healthy (And Cute!) Easter Treats for Kids

Want to stave off your kids' sugar meltdown from all that Easter candy? Opt instead for one of these kid-friendly Easter treats full of natural ingredients and healthy nutrients that will not only keep them from crashing, but are kind to the planet, too.
13 Creative Takes on Deviled Eggs

We’ve got recipes to help you make easy twists on everyone’s favorite finger food.
These Edible Easter Egg Crafts Are Almost Too Cute to Eat

Easter Treats: Egg Cream Cones

6 Delicious (and Easy!) Leftover Ham Recipes

Easy Easter Breakfast Ideas

Peeps Debuts Cotton Candy Marshmallows for Easter—Plus 6 More Insane New Flavors

Hey Easter Bunny, listen up!

All Food & Recipes

How to Host an Easter Buffet: Recipes & Tips

4 Sweet Treats Made with Peeps

8 Gorgeously Glittery Unicorn Foods You Can Make at Home

Banana Bunny Pops

Easter Sandwich Idea: There's a Hare in My Lunch

