10 Free Easter Coloring Pages

By Nicole Harris
Updated March 31, 2020
Celebrate the spring season with these free Easter coloring pages. Print them out on a rainy day—or put a few in your kid’s basket!
Patterened Eggs

Your kid will love coloring the patterns on these five festive Easter eggs. 

Easter Bunny Portrait

Bunnies are the ultimate symbol of Easter, especially when they're framed with a floral wreath.

Darling Duckling

As springtime approaches, your kid will begin spotting ducks in local lakes and ponds.

Spread Your Wings

The intricate details on this Easter coloring page will please any crayon connoisseur. 

Enchanted Butterly

Will your kid replicate a traditional Monarch butterfly, or will she create her own color palette? 

Peter Cottontail

A bowtie is the perfect accessory for this Easter bunny!

Bountiful Basket

This woven basket overflows with eggs, bunnies, and flowers.

Furry Friend

This Easter coloring page depicts a furry bunny with big floppy ears. 

Happy Easter!

Celebrate the holiday with this "Happy Easter" coloring page. Your kid might even be inspired to use springtime pastel shades.

Waddle Waddle

An adorable duck is waddling into the sunshine!

