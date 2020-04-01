10 Free Easter Coloring Pages
Patterened Eggs
Your kid will love coloring the patterns on these five festive Easter eggs.
Easter Bunny Portrait
Bunnies are the ultimate symbol of Easter, especially when they're framed with a floral wreath.
Darling Duckling
As springtime approaches, your kid will begin spotting ducks in local lakes and ponds.
Spread Your Wings
The intricate details on this Easter coloring page will please any crayon connoisseur.
Enchanted Butterly
Will your kid replicate a traditional Monarch butterfly, or will she create her own color palette?
Peter Cottontail
A bowtie is the perfect accessory for this Easter bunny!
Bountiful Basket
This woven basket overflows with eggs, bunnies, and flowers.
Furry Friend
This Easter coloring page depicts a furry bunny with big floppy ears.
Happy Easter!
Celebrate the holiday with this "Happy Easter" coloring page. Your kid might even be inspired to use springtime pastel shades.
Waddle Waddle
An adorable duck is waddling into the sunshine!